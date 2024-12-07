Mumbai real estate: Check out these 5 deals priced at 100 crore and more in this luxury project in Worli

The Mumbai real estate market's luxury segment has been on fire since the pandemic, with luxury apartments worth over ₹100 crore selling like hotcakes. However, one project that stands out is Oberoi Three Sixty West by Mumbai-based listed real estate developer Oberoi Realty where buyers have lapped up apartments priced at ₹100 crore and more. Mumbai real estate market's luxury segment has been on fire since the pandemic, with luxury apartments worth over ₹ 100 crore selling like hotcakes(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

In the last six months, at least five transactions with a price range of over ₹100 crore have been registered at Oberoi Three Sixty West.

The project has two towers, comprising 4 BHK and 5 BHK units. It also includes duplex apartments and penthouses and received an occupation certificate in 2022.

Here’s a list of five transactions registered in the last six months and valued at over ₹100 crore.

1) Urjita Master buys an apartment for ₹ 105 crore apartment

Equity investor and director of Deep Financial Consultants, Urjita Jagdish Master, had bought a luxury apartment for ₹105 crore in Worli area of Mumbai, according to property registration documents by IndexTap.com

The 7,139-square-foot apartment is on the 59th floor of Oberoi Three Sixty West, a luxury project by Mumbai-based real estate firm Oberoi Realty. Documents show that it has been sold for around ₹1.48 lakh per sq ft.

2) Great White Global, a manufacturer of electrical accessories, purchases two apartments for ₹ 225 crore

Great White Global, the manufacturer of electrical accessories and circuit protection systems, had purchased two sprawling apartments at Oberoi Three Sixty West in Worli for ₹225.11 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.

Each apartment measures 8,041 sq ft and comes with 10 parking spaces. The transaction was registered on October 24 at ₹112.55 crore per apartment. The luxury apartments are on the 52nd and 56th floors of Tower B.

3) RR Kabel's Shreegopal Kabra and family purchase two apartments for ₹ 198 crore

The promoter of wires and cables manufacturer RR Kabel Ltd, Shreegopal Kabra and his family members, had purchased two apartments worth ₹198 crores in the Worli area of Mumbai, according to property registration documents accessed by IndexpTap.com

The two apartments, which measure 13,809 sq ft, are on the 62nd floor of Oberoi Three Sixty West, a luxury project by Mumbai-based real estate firm Oberoi Realty. Documents show that they have been sold for over ₹1.43 lakh per sq ft.

4) Promoter of Ebco Pvt Ltd buys apartment for ₹ 115 crore

Ashley Nagpal, promoter of Ebco Pvt Ltd, a furniture fittings and accessories firm, and his wife Bianca Nagpal had purchased a 7,139 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Worli area for ₹115 crore, according to the documents accessed by Zapkey

The apartment in Worli is on the 60th floor of Oberoi Three Sixty West project of Oberoi Realty and has been sold for ₹1.60 lakh per sq ft. According to the documents, the transaction, which was registered on August 28, 2024, comes with five car parking spaces.

5) 360 One founder buys two luxury apartments for more than ₹ 170 crore

Karan Bhagat, founder and CEO of 360 One, which was earlier known as IIFL Wealth & Asset Management, had purchased two sea-view properties in Oberoi Realty’s project Three Sixty West in Mumbai’s posh area Worli for more than ₹170 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

The two apartments, which cover an area of 12,896 sq ft, are located on the 45th and 46th floors of the Three Sixty West project. Bhagat bought one apartment on the 45th floor for ₹85.03 crore. The total area of the apartment is 6448 sq ft, and it comes with four car parking spaces. The transaction was registered on May 22, 2024, the documents showed.