Mumbai real estate luxury market deal: Promoter of Ebco Pvt Ltd buys apartment in Oberoi 360 West for 115 crore

Ashley Nagpal, promoter of Ebco Pvt Ltd, a furniture fittings and accessories firm, and his wife Bianca Nagpal have purchased a 7,139 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Worli area for ₹115 crore, according to the documents accessed by Zapkey Ashley Nagpal, promoter of Ebco Pvt Ltd, a furniture fittings and accessories firm, and his wife Bianca Nagpal have purchased a 7,139 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Worli area for ₹ 115 crore.(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

The apartment in Worli ison the 60th floor of Oberoi Three Sixty West project of Oberoi Realty and has been sold for ₹1.60 lakh per sq ft.

The transaction that was registered on August 28, 2024 comes with five car parking spaces, according to the documents.

The stamp duty paid for the apartment is ₹4.55 crore. A registration fee of ₹30,000 has also been deposited, according to the documents.

The luxury residential project by Oberoi Realty has two towers and includes 4 BHK and 5 BHK units. The project also comprises duplex apartments and penthouses. The project received its occupation certificate in 2022.

The sea-view project presumably gets its name because its height is 360 metres and all apartments face the west.

An email query sent to both the seller Oberoi Realty and buyer Ashley Nagpal did not get any response.

Also Read: Why is there a rush to own luxury apartments in Oberoi Realty's Three Sixty West project in Mumbai?

Bollywood stars and noted personalities reside in Oberoi Three Sixty West

Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan, D'Mart's Radhakrishna Damani and Everest Masala Group’s promoter Vadilal Bhai Shah, Vratika Gupta, founder of a well-known decor brand, all own sea-facing luxury apartments in Oberoi Realty's Three Sixty West project.

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor purchased a 5,395 sq ft apartment in Oberoi Three Sixty West project for around ₹60 crore in May this year.

Karan Bhagat, founder and CEO of 360 One, earlier known as IIFL Wealth & Asset Management, also owns two units that he bought for over ₹170 crore. Promoters of Kiran Gems own a 16,000 sq ft sea-facing apartment in the luxury project that they bought for ₹97.4 crore.

Also Read: Oberoi Realty plans to foray into Gurugram; launch projects in Thane and Worli in the next 12 months: Vikas Oberoi

Luxury homes worth ₹ 12,000 crore sold in Mumbai

Sale of luxury homes priced ₹10 crore and above touched the ₹12,300 crore-mark during the January to June period which was an 8% increase over the first half of the 2023 calendar year, according to a report by India Sotheby's International Realty and CRE Matrix released in July 2024.

Over 80% of the sales were concentrated in the top 10 luxury micro-markets of the city, including Mahalaxmi, Prabhadevi, Mumbai Central, Malabar Hill, Lower Parel and Byculla, among others, according to the report.

Also Read: ‘DLF is here to stay in Mumbai and everyone is our competitor’, says Aakash Ohri, joint MD

Worli led the charge, accounting for 37% of the overall luxury sales value, while Goregaon East saw a noteworthy 1,444% increase along the metric, the report noted.