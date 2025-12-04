Jennifer Lopez shines in brown outfit, receives Equity in Entertainment Award

Hollywood actor Jennifer Lopez recently made a beautiful appearance at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala. Jennifer was presented the “Equity in Entertainment Award” by Kerry Washington. Jennifer Lopez arrives to the Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Gala at the Beverly Hills Hotel.(REUTERS)

She appeared in an iconic brown outfit. She was seen wearing an oversized brown blazer with a midi skirt of the same colour. Kerry, too, chose a midi skirt and paired it with a greyish black corset top.

All about Jennifer Lopez's look

Jennifer chose a dark brown outfit that featured an oversized blazer with a deep V-shaped neckline. She paired it with a mono-coloured midi skirt.

Jennifer accessorised her look with a golden choker with a metallic finish and stone carvings engraved on it for the chic look.

She wore stone-studded hoops as earrings and a statement ring on her finger. She also carried a leather purse to go with her outfit. Her soft makeup that featured open hair, a nude lipstick and ruby coloured nails was nothing less than gorgeous.

Finally, she chose a pair of stilettos in a nude shade that added to her look.

“Equity in Entertainment Award”

The Equity in Entertainment Award recognizes individuals who amplify the voices of underrepresented communities in film and television.

“Equity in entertainment is a relay, I think. You know, someone hands you a story, a role, an opportunity, and you pass it forward hopefully farther, and in my very flawed and human in a human way, I have tried to be intentional and honor,” Lopez said during her speech.

According to a report by USA Today, other attendees included Robert Downey Jr., Kerry Washington, Dakota Johnson, Chase Infiniti, Regina Hall, Jimmy Kimmel, Goldie Hawn, Rachel Sennott and Sarah Paulson.