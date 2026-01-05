Elon Musk shares Diddy-Maduro ‘baby oil’ meme after Venezuelan President's capture, ‘New type of oil for you Big Boy’

Elon Musk has shared a meme showing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in prison together. Maduro is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, which housed infamous inmates like music stars R. Kelly and Diddy. Elon Musk shares Diddy-Maduro ‘baby oil’ meme after Venezuelan President's capture (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)(AFP)

The meme, re-posted by Musk on X, features a photo-shopped image of Diddy offering a bottle of baby oil to Maduro. The post is captioned, ““I got a new type of oil for you Big Boy.””

Diddy baby oil memes surfaced earlier, following reports that authorities seized over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant during federal raids of the music mogul’s properties in March 2024. The huge amount of oil found was widely believed to be evidence of the alleged "freak-offs" that were described in legal filings.

Read More | 150 planes, 30 minutes: How the US captured Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro in his ‘fortress’

Maduro has an oil connection too, with oil emerging as a key factor in the hours after his capture by US troops. Donald Trump has vowed to tap into the South American country’s oil reserves. The US President has reportedly said that American majors would pump in billions of dollars to revive the struggling Venezuelan oil industry and try to fix its oil infrastructure.

Nicolás Maduro’s capture

Maduro, who is currently behind bars, faces federal charges related to drug trafficking and working with gangs designated as terrorist organizations. The Venezuelan President has denied the allegations.

Trump has announced that the US is "going to run the country" until there is a "safe, proper and judicious transition" of power in Venezuela, according to CBS News.

Read More | Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro and wife dragged from bedroom during US raid: Report

Meanwhile, the death toll from Saturday's US military strike in Venezuela has risen to 80, the New York Times reported on Sunday, January 4. The number could rise further, the outlet added, citing a senior Venezuelan official.

Venezuela's Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino previously said that a large part of Maduro's security team had been killed during the strike. Both civilians and military personnel reportedly died in the attack.