Minnesota fraud row: Craigslist ad seeks ‘20 child actors’ for Minneapolis daycare, ‘We pay up to…’

Amid the Minnesota fraud row, social media posts have revealed a Craigslist ad seeking “child actors” for a daycare in Minneapolis’ Hennepin County. The poster requested 20 children to act as clients during the time when the Minnesota observes them to determine whether it is a legitimate daycare. ABC Learning Center director Ahmed Hasan stands in the infant room at his daycare center, in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Vancleave)(AP)

The ad is headlined “Daycare hiring child actors for 3 day contract (Ventura Village)”. “My family runs day care here in the city and have for over 5 years, until Monday when funding was cruelly ripped away without cause,” the description said, referring to the Trump administration freezing Minnesota childcare funds. “Due to this insane poor decision clear in white supremacy, we had to close our door immediately.”

It added, “We must prove we are a function day care to get the funding back. The issue is, the ENTIRE client base has already found new daycare services so we need to find new clients base quickly. To help hurry this state vetting processes, we are looking to hire 20 child actors for 3 days, while state is present on site.”

The ad further said that each actor will be paid $1500 per day, and asked interested guardians to send their child’s age and a “note of what makes your child a special actor.”

The ad was since removed from Craiglist, but screenshots have surfaced on social media.

Fraud in Minnesota

This comes after content creator and independent journalist Nick Shirley came under spotlight for alleging that there is a massive fraud involving taxpayer dollars in Minnesota's daycare system. He shared various videos on social media to expose fraudulent practices in the state, specifically exposing a Somali-run daycare fraud. Subsequently, the Trump administration said it is stopping federal funds to Minnesota because of fraud.

Latest federal data showed that 1.4 million children rely on the funds to attend daycare nationwide, NPR reported. More than 23,000 of them are currently in Minnesota.