Minnesota fraud row update: DHS goes ‘door to door’ to identify, arrest those involved | Videos

Following the Minnesota fraud exposed by content creator and independent journalist Nick Shirley, the Department of Homeland Security has shared videos of authorities going “door to door” in Minneapolis to inspect suspected fraud sites. This comes after Shirley claimed that corruption is rampant in Minnesota, specifically exposing a Somali-run daycare fraud. He shared various videos on social media to expose fraudulent practices in the state. Minnesota fraud row update: DHS goes ‘door to door’ identify, arrest those involved(@DHSgov/X)

Sharing a video of their inspection on X, Homeland Security wrote, “DHS is on the ground in Minneapolis, going DOOR TO DOOR at suspected fraud sites. The American people deserve answers on how their taxpayer money is being used and ARRESTS when abuse is found. Under the leadership of @Sec_Noem, DHS is working to deliver results.”

Sharing another video from their “massive operation,” the DHS wrote, “The American people demand answers and accountability. DHS, under @Sec_Noem, will deliver on them.”

It added, “Our agents are conducting a massive operation to identify, arrest, and remove criminals who are defrauding the American people at daycares, healthcare facilities, and other suspected sites. We will not stop until we’ve rooted out this rampant fraud plaguing Minnesota.”

Secretary Kristi Noem also shared a video, writing, “Homeland Security Investigations @ICEGov are on the ground in Minneapolis right now conducting a massive investigation on childcare and other rampant fraud. More coming.”

Several arrests made

Attorney General Pam Bondi gave a shoutout to Shirley on social media, announcing that several people in connection to fraud in Minnesota have been arrested. “@NickShirleyyy’s work has helped show Americans the scale of fraud in Tim Walz’s Minnesota,” Bondi wrote. “@TheJusticeDept has been investigating this for months. So far, we have charged 98 individuals – 85 of Somali descent – and more than 60 have been found guilty in court.”

“We have more prosecutions coming…BUCKLE UP, LAWMAKERS!” she added.

Shirley has publicly called out Tim Walz, saying in one of his posts, “Tim Walz is governor and knew about the fraud but never reported it, can you imagine if he was the VP right now??”

He questioned in another post, “The big question is will Tim Walz be held accountable?”