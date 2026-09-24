The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS PO Prelims Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Probationary Officer preliminary examination can check the results through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS PO Prelims Result 2026 declared at ibps.in, direct link to check scorecards here

The result link will be active from September 23 to September 30, 2026. To check and download the scorecard, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check IBPS PO Prelims Result 2026

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2026: How to check Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. Click on IBPS PO Prelims Result 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your result will be displayed. Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. The selection process consisted of a preliminary exam, a main exam, and a personality test. The prelims exam will comprise 100 questions of 100 marks. The duration of the exam is 60 minutes. The main exam will have 170 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is 160 minutes.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at the corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

This recruitment drive will fill up 6715 posts in Probationary Officer posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.