Here's what French Prez Macron relished during his India visit for R-Day

French President Emmanuel Macron, the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations, enjoyed a sumptuous spread at ITC Maurya in New Delhi. His breakfast featured an opulent exotic fruit platter, accompanied by an array of whimsical chocolate creations. The culinary maestros of ITC Maurya, New Delhi crafted an edible old-fashioned classic steam engine train with three waggons and a railway track made with chocolate-carrying chocolate slabs placed in front of Macron’s and historical monument pictures

Chocolate galore

These included an edible chocolate hanging clock, an edible old-fashioned steam engine train with three wagons on a chocolate railway track, chocolate slabs carrying chocolate, a white chocolate slab depicting the French flag, edible chocolate stairs adorned with assorted chocolate ruffles, a personalised photo, and historical monument images symbolising the India-France friendship, among other delights.

The hotel also created ruby chocolate cocoa nibs seed bar on chocolate easel stand; pistachio, almond, hazelnut, cranberry chocolate dragees and an edible chocolate hanging clock for the French President

Jaipur getaway

On Thursday, President Macron embarked on a cultural exploration alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

French President Emmanuel Macron took to X to share a glimpse of exploring the Pink City with PM Narendra Modi. His tweet reads, "My dear friend @NarendraModi, Indian people, My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you. Let’s celebrate!"(Photo: Emmanuel Macron X/Twitter)

From sipping kulhad masala chai at Hawa Mahal in Jaipur with PM Modi to perusing handicraft kiosks adjacent to the Mahal, and receiving a replica of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir as a gift, Macron immersed himself in the cultural richness of Rajasthan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron indulged in chai pe charcha after visiting Hawa Mahal, Jaipur(AFP)

His visit also included stops at Jantar Mantar and Amber Fort in Jaipur, showcasing his keen interest in exploring the historical and cultural treasures of the region.