Here's what French Prez Macron relished during his India visit for R-Day
His breakfast featured an opulent exotic fruit platter, accompanied by an array of whimsical chocolate creations.
French President Emmanuel Macron, the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations, enjoyed a sumptuous spread at ITC Maurya in New Delhi. His breakfast featured an opulent exotic fruit platter, accompanied by an array of whimsical chocolate creations.
Chocolate galore
These included an edible chocolate hanging clock, an edible old-fashioned steam engine train with three wagons on a chocolate railway track, chocolate slabs carrying chocolate, a white chocolate slab depicting the French flag, edible chocolate stairs adorned with assorted chocolate ruffles, a personalised photo, and historical monument images symbolising the India-France friendship, among other delights.
Jaipur getaway
On Thursday, President Macron embarked on a cultural exploration alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
From sipping kulhad masala chai at Hawa Mahal in Jaipur with PM Modi to perusing handicraft kiosks adjacent to the Mahal, and receiving a replica of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir as a gift, Macron immersed himself in the cultural richness of Rajasthan.
His visit also included stops at Jantar Mantar and Amber Fort in Jaipur, showcasing his keen interest in exploring the historical and cultural treasures of the region.