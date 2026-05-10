From candles and scents to fresh linen sprays, here are 5 easy ways to make your home smell luxurious on budget

A luxurious-smelling home does not always require expensive candles, designer diffusers, or high-end room sprays. Sometimes, simple everyday habits and affordable fragrance hacks can make your space feel fresh, warm, and inviting. From natural scents and simmer pots to smart cleaning tricks and fabric refreshers, there are plenty of easy ways to make your home smell elegant without spending a fortune. Tips to make your home smell luxurious. (Pexel)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Divyata Patil, founder of Decoaura, shared easy and practical tips that can help your home smell luxurious without breaking banks.

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1. Choose the right kind of scent Divyata suggests choosing the right kind of scent. Luxury is rarely loud. Fresh notes like mandarin and bergamot paired with soft florals or light musks tend to feel clean and refined. In warmer climates, lighter scents work better, as heavier or overly sweet fragrances can quickly feel overwhelming.