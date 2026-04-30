Techie explains how simple-looking job interview involving Cloudflare was cyber scam setup: ‘Press windows + R, then…’

The professional said he had applied for a Remote Data Analyst position at a company. At first glance, there was nothing unusual about the listing. It featured a competitive salary, clearly written responsibilities, and requirements that matched industry expectations.

In a post that has since gained traction online, the individual detailed how what appeared to be a standard hiring process quickly took a suspicious turn—highlighting how even experienced users can be targeted through well-crafted deception.

Communication from the company also seemed credible. The applicant received a response, an interview was scheduled, and the process unfolded in a way that mirrored legitimate hiring practices.

"Hey everyone, just wanted to give a heads up about a job scam I almost fell for so nobody else goes through the same thing. I applied for a Remote Data Analyst position at a company). The job post looked totally legit, good salary, well-written, realistic requirements. They replied, scheduled an interview, and everything seemed normal," the techie wrote.

The suspicious turn during the interview The "red flags" emerged later in the process. According to the post, the alleged recruiters directed the candidate to continue the interaction through a link shared on WeChat. That link led to what appeared to be a Cloudflare verification page—a common tool used by websites to check whether a visitor is human. However, this page behaved differently.

"It asked me to press Windows + R, then Ctrl + V, then Enter. What I didn't know was that the page had automatically copied a malicious command to my clipboard. Following those steps basically runs malware on your computer without you realizing it."

The instructions, if followed, would have executed harmful commands directly on the user’s system—without any visible warning.

What makes this scam particularly alarming is how it mimics trusted online processes. Cloudflare verification pages are widely used and generally considered safe, which lowers a user’s guard.

The techie pointed out a crucial detail that others should remember, genuine Cloudflare checks never require users to press keyboard shortcuts or run commands on their computers. Any such instruction is a clear sign of malicious intent.