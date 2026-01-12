Fitness coach shares what happens to your body if you only walk and don't do strength training: Weak joints, fast ageing

Walking is a great form of exercise for those looking to lose weight, stay fit, manage their blood sugar levels after meals, and achieve overall wellbeing. However, not combining it with strength training might not benefit your health levels in the long term. Fitness coach Surabhi suggested lifting weights 2 to 3 times per week, even if your sessions are short. (Adobe Stock )

Also Read | Chitrangda Singh calls this Indian drink her ‘Ram baan’ for glowing skin and shiny hair: ‘You’ll stop falling sick’

Taking to Instagram on December 22, fitness and nutrition coach Surabhi, who trains Indian women in the US, highlighted how just walking can lead to a weak body, low metabolism, weakened joints, and more health problems.

Why should you combine walking with strength training?

Explaining how not combining walking and strength training ruins your health journey, Surabh wrote, “This really happens if you only walk and don't do strength training.” Here are the ill effects she listed in her post:

1. Weak body

You slowly lose muscle, even if your weight stays the same. Walking doesn’t give your body a reason to keep muscle.

2. Low metabolism

Your metabolism doesn’t improve. Muscle drives calorie burn, and without strength training, your energy needs often stay low or drop.

3. Joints take the load

Your joints do more work than your muscles. Without strong muscles, your knees, hips, and lower back absorb more daily stress.

4. Day to day is hard

Every day tasks seem harder than they should be. Walking builds endurance, not the strength needed for lifting, carrying, or getting up with ease.

5. Ageing becomes fast

Ageing speeds up instead of slowing down. Muscle and bone loss increase with age, and strength training is one of the few effective ways to slow this process.

Instead of just walking, Surabhi suggested lifting weights 2 to 3 times per week, even if your sessions are short. She also advised prioritising big movements, such as squats, hinges, pushes, and pulls. Lastly, she added, “Progress slowly ( add reps, weight, or control over time), keep walking for steps and recovery, not as your only training, and eat enough protein to support the work you’re doing.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.