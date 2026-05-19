Step inside Punjabi singer Parmish Verma’s dream Mohali home with only 2 rooms, lush lawns and soulful Gurbani mornings

For Punjabi superstar Parmish Verma, home is not just a symbol of success but a deeply personal space filled with memories, emotions and peace. In a May 18 YouTube video with Pinkvilla, the singer gave fans a tour of his luxurious Mohali residence, which reflects not only his journey as an artist but also the dreams and experiences that shaped him long before fame entered his life. (Also read: Step inside Gaurav Gera’s simple Mumbai bachelor pad that impressed Farah Khan with its ‘beautiful sunlight and views’ ) Parmish Verma’s new Mohali residence blends luxury with nostalgia, featuring a central courtyard and minimalistic design. (Youtube/@CurlyTales ) Inside Parmish Verma's Mohali home At the centre of the stunning property lies a sprawling courtyard that serves as the heart of the home. Designed as the focal point around which the entire house was built, the open space creates a seamless connection between nature and architecture. “This is the central courtyard... the whole house was built around it,” Parmish shared while giving fans a glimpse inside his residence. The courtyard is more than just an aesthetic feature; it also houses bird feeders and water stations thoughtfully added by the singer for local birds, reflecting his love for nature and quiet living.

One of the most emotional corners of the house for Parmish is the lawn, a dream he had carried since childhood. Growing up without one, he always longed for the simple joy of sitting on a lawn with a cup of tea under the winter sun. “Growing up I wanted a lawn... you’d see people sitting in the lawn, drinking tea in the sun and reading the newspaper. I never had that, so I just really wanted the lawn,” he recalled. Today, the lush green outdoor space stands as a symbol of a dream fulfilled. A house filled with memories and personal touches Despite the grandeur of the residence, the interiors remain deeply rooted in nostalgia and family memories. Parmish has filled the home with objects that connect him to his upbringing and personal journey. Among the treasured items are academic awards won by his father, who worked as a professor, dating back to 1989. The singer has also preserved books and small details from his childhood home that continue to hold sentimental value.

Parmish balances simplicity and elegance, featuring his daughter's art and a central courtyard. (Youtube/@CurlyTales )

Another heartwarming aspect of the house is the presence of his daughter’s artwork across the walls. Parmish revealed that he carefully saves her drawings and paintings as keepsakes. “Every time she paints something, she scribbles... I try to collect that and I put it around the house,” he shared. Interestingly, while the house appears massive from the outside, Parmish intentionally kept the layout minimal and private. The home features only two bedrooms, reflecting his preference for simplicity over extravagance. “In this whole house, there are only two rooms. I am not big on guests... those who do come are my friends and brothers; they can sleep anywhere,” he explained. The decision highlights his desire to create a peaceful retreat rather than a grand social space. Spiritual mornings and his deep connection to Patiala The spiritual atmosphere surrounding the house also plays an important role in Parmish’s connection to the space. Located close to several Gurdwara Sahibs, the residence is immersed in the soothing sound of Gurbani during the early hours of the morning.

For Parmish, the lawn is a childhood dream fulfilled. (Youtube/@CurlyTales )