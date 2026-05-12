Step inside Gaurav Gera’s simple Mumbai bachelor pad that impressed Farah Khan with its ‘beautiful sunlight and views’

The living room reflected a modern minimal vibe with soft neutral shades, cosy seating and uncluttered corners. Instead of extravagant décor, the actor opted for subtle details that made the apartment feel comfortable and personal. Farah especially admired how clean the space was and jokingly asked, “Only bachelor boys are staying here? Toh phir itna saaf sutra kaise hai?” (Then how is it so clean and organised?)

As soon as she walked in, Farah was visibly impressed by how neat and organised the apartment looked. “Itna achha toh ghar hai tera” (Your house is so beautiful), she said while looking around the living area. The home featured muted tones, minimal furniture and clean interiors with carefully arranged décor pieces that added personality without overwhelming the space. Large windows allowed plenty of natural sunlight to flood the rooms, making the apartment feel airy and peaceful.

Farah Khan recently stepped inside the home of actor and comedian Gaurav Gera in her May 11 YouTube video, giving viewers a candid glimpse into the actor’s peaceful bachelor pad. Filled with natural light, minimal décor and calming corners, Gaurav’s Mumbai apartment reflects simplicity, comfort and personality. (Also read: Step inside singer Jasleen Royal’s sea-facing Mumbai home with a dreamy studio, large piano and memory-filled walls )

One of the standout areas of the home was the balcony space and the large windows overlooking the city. The sunlight pouring into the apartment added warmth to the interiors , while the open view gave the space a calm and relaxed feel. “Ye room mein kitni achhi sunlight aur view hai” (This room has such beautiful sunlight and such a lovely view), Farah remarked while exploring the house.

The bedrooms followed the same understated aesthetic with simple furniture, clean bedsheets and a clutter-free setup. Farah even described one of the rooms as a “fighter room,” referring to its practical and hardworking vibe often seen in Mumbai bachelor apartments. Despite having a larger room with a better view, Gaurav admitted he preferred his smaller room because it felt quieter and more comforting.

Another interesting corner in the apartment was Gaurav’s workspace area, where he revealed that he had been exploring AI and technology. The desk setup featured books, gadgets and framed pictures, giving the room a creative and intellectual touch. Farah also noticed an old photograph of Gaurav with a beard and hilariously said she could barely recognise him in it.