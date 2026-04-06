Dhurandhar's Aalam aka Gaurav Gera shares his 'viral doodh soda' recipe, perfect drink for a hot summer afternoon
Gaurav Gera's doodh soda recipe combines milk and soda for a refreshing drink – this nostalgic beverage is perfect for rising temperatures. Here's the recipe.
If you’ve been scrolling through social media lately, you might have noticed an unusual beverage making a comeback. Actor Gaurav Gera, who played Mohammad Aalam – an undercover Indian spy assisting Ranveer Singh's character Hamza Ali Mazari – in Dhurandhar, has shared the recipe for his 'viral doodh soda' from the film. Also read | Chef Kunal Kapur's aam panna recipe: A perfect summer drink to beat the heat
Aalam's doodh soda recipe
In an April 5 YouTube and Instagram video shared by Curly Tales, Gaurav Gera demonstrated the refreshing concoction that has fans of the movie feeling nostalgic. While the combination of milk and carbonated soda might sound like a 'love it or hate it' experiment, it’s a long-standing tradition in various parts of south Asia — and Gaurav aka Aalam’s version is currently the internet's favourite way to beat the heat.
In Dhurandhar, Gaurav's most memorable quirk was his devotion to this specific drink. "In the movie, we cooled boiling milk, then added sugar," he said. Sharing the simple recipe with Curly Tales, he added, “You can simply add Thumbs Up, cola, or orange — any soda, really — to milk. It’s that simple.”
As temperatures climb, doodh soda can provide hydration – and when paired with basil seeds (sabja), it becomes a cooling powerhouse that can also soothe the stomach.
For those looking to recreate Dhurandhar’s doodh soda recipe at home, here is the upgraded, elaborate version of the recipe shared by Cookpad.com:
Ingredients for doodh soda
1 tbsp basil seeds
1/2 cup water
200 ml chilled milk
2 tbsp Rooh Afza (optional)
Ice cubes (optional)
75 ml chilled soda or a cold drink like Sprite, 7 Up
Step-by-step method to make doodh soda
Prep the seeds: Soak the basil seeds in water for 15–20 minutes until they become gelatinous and translucent.
The base: In a large glass or container, whisk together the chilled milk and Rooh Afza. If you prefer the "movie style," skip the rose syrup and use plain sugar.
The mix: Stir in the soaked basil seeds.
The fizz: Pour the milk mixture into a tall glass. Top it off with the chilled soda or lemon-lime drink.
Serve: Give it a quick stir and drink immediately to enjoy the bubbling texture.
Pro tip: If you're using a dark cola like Thums Up, skip the Rooh Afza to maintain the classic caramel-cream flavour profile that Aalam made famous.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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