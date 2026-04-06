Dhurandhar's Aalam aka Gaurav Gera shares his 'viral doodh soda' recipe, perfect drink for a hot summer afternoon

In Dhurandhar , Gaurav's most memorable quirk was his devotion to this specific drink. "In the movie, we cooled boiling milk, then added sugar," he said. Sharing the simple recipe with Curly Tales, he added, “You can simply add Thumbs Up, cola, or orange — any soda, really — to milk. It’s that simple.”

In an April 5 YouTube and Instagram video shared by Curly Tales, Gaurav Gera demonstrated the refreshing concoction that has fans of the movie feeling nostalgic. While the combination of milk and carbonated soda might sound like a 'love it or hate it' experiment, it’s a long-standing tradition in various parts of south Asia — and Gaurav aka Aalam’ s version is currently the internet's favourite way to beat the heat.

If you’ve been scrolling through social media lately, you might have noticed an unusual beverage making a comeback. Actor Gaurav Gera, who played Mohammad Aalam – an undercover Indian spy assisting Ranveer Singh's character Hamza Ali Mazari – in Dhurandhar, has shared the recipe for his 'viral doodh soda' from the film. Also read | Chef Kunal Kapur's aam panna recipe: A perfect summer drink to beat the heat

As temperatures climb, doodh soda can provide hydration – and when paired with basil seeds (sabja), it becomes a cooling powerhouse that can also soothe the stomach.

For those looking to recreate Dhurandhar’s doodh soda recipe at home, here is the upgraded, elaborate version of the recipe shared by Cookpad.com:

Ingredients for doodh soda 1 tbsp basil seeds

1/2 cup water

200 ml chilled milk

2 tbsp Rooh Afza (optional)

Ice cubes (optional)

75 ml chilled soda or a cold drink like Sprite, 7 Up

Step-by-step method to make doodh soda Prep the seeds: Soak the basil seeds in water for 15–20 minutes until they become gelatinous and translucent.

The base: In a large glass or container, whisk together the chilled milk and Rooh Afza. If you prefer the "movie style," skip the rose syrup and use plain sugar.

The mix: Stir in the soaked basil seeds.

The fizz: Pour the milk mixture into a tall glass. Top it off with the chilled soda or lemon-lime drink.

Serve: Give it a quick stir and drink immediately to enjoy the bubbling texture.

Pro tip: If you're using a dark cola like Thums Up, skip the Rooh Afza to maintain the classic caramel-cream flavour profile that Aalam made famous.