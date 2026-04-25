Step inside Hansika Motwani’s stunning Mumbai home, defined by chic interiors

Hansika Motwani, known for her roles in ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, and ‘Shaka Laka Boom Boom’, as a child artist, gave a tour of her luxurious Mumbai home to Mashable India. From Instagram-worthy corners to chic decor, her house looks straight out of a design magazine. Let’s take a closer look at Hansika’s home. Hansika Motwani gave a house tour to Mashable India. (ihansika/Instagram/Youtube)

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Inside Hansika Motwani’s home A massive designer wooden door adorned with a Ganesha idol welcomes visitors inside Hansika’s home, followed by chic and contemporary interiors, driving inspiration from modern aesthetics. The foyer space delights with warm lighting, subtle decor, and an artistic wall that paves the way to the living room.

Hansika’s vastu-compliant home takes you into a massive living space that features contemporary interiors. The living room features a blend of white, blue, greys, and greens that screams luxury. One side of the living area features a big blue couch with a chic table and opens into a large balcony space, all lined with green plants.

The actor’s house has a lot of mirrors around the home that not only make it look opulent but also opens up the space to make it look bigger. The dining space features a massive table adorned with dummy cuisine decor items. Her living room delights with her paintings, family portraits, and plants that add warmth to the space.