Step inside Tara Sutaria's brand-new, self-designed Mumbai home inspired by lavish Parsi aesthetics. Take a video tour

In the beginning of 2026, Tara Sutaria gave herself a special gift by buying her first home in Mumbai. The 30-year-old actor gave fans a sneak peek into the space by sharing a post on Instagram with the caption, “To new beginnings… To endless laughter and love in my first home and to embracing 2026 with arms wide open.” Take a video tour of Tara Sutaria's new home in Mumbai. Also Read | Step inside King's lavish 2-storey Delhi residence where he lives with his parents: Glam rooms, famous paintings Tara recently welcomed Farah Khan for a tour of her new home, and the filmmaker shared the video on YouTube on April 13. The video highlights the beautiful decor, which blends Parsi and English aesthetics, as the two stars bond over shared memories about cinema and music, of Tara's early career, and her background in opera. House tour of Tara Sutaria's new residence

Tara Sutaria recently moved into her new home in Mumbai. She confessed to Farah Khan during the home tour that she decorated the space herself, as she is obsessed with interior design. The house is a nice mix of Parsi style and is filled with curated details like flowers and candles. In the age of minimalism and Pinterest-obsessed decor ideas, Tara gave character to her home by adding elements inspired by her life: from the Parsi-cum-Gujarati silverware in the dining room to a wall dedicated to displaying things she holds dear, including a clapperboard she received from Karan Johar and Punit Malhotra during Student of the Year 2, and painting she collected over the years, including one that depicts her new beginnings. The decor