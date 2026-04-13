Step inside King's lavish 2-storey Delhi residence where he lives with his parents: Glam rooms, famous paintings

King's Delhi home defines modern simplicity. The 2-storey, lavish house serves as the singer's home, studio , and office. The house follows a white-walls-and-dark-wood theme throughout, accentuated by warm lighting. As one enters the space, they are welcomed into a small foyer that leads to the living area, kitchen, bedrooms and family spaces.

The video shows Farah visiting the stylish new Delhi residence of the popular musician King . Upon arriving at the house, Farah explores the minimalist decor, viewing King's recording studio, his extensive wardrobe, and a scenic rooftop area. Here's a peek inside the house.

Singer King, aka Arpan Kumar Chandel, welcomed Farah Khan and her cook Dilip for a home tour at his lavish new residence in Delhi. The video was shared by Farah on her YouTube channel on April 10.

The living area is divided into a dark and a light-themed space: a circular white couch serves as a discussion area for King's songs and brainstorming with his team, while the L-shaped black couches are for entertaining friends and guests. While large windows that let in natural light brighten the space, a false ceiling, warm lighting, luxurious carpets, a massive television, minimal decor, and a grand piano decorate it.

The video also offers a glimpse inside King's bedroom. his parents' room, and the modular kitchen. Both rooms have large windows that let in ample sunlight. His bedroom features a unique headboard that Farah Khan found particularly impressive. Another room features a temple, while his parents' bedroom is kept simple and modern.

The highlight of his home is the dedicated wardrobe, or glam room, which the singer created so his stylists would have a comfortable place to work without feeling cramped. The simple decor features a minimalist closet, a full-length mirror, and shoe storage for luxurious, stylish footwear.