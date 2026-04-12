Step inside 'iconic 80s apartment' that has never been renovated: 'Not a single detail has been changed since…'

In an era of beige and minimalist decor, a digital time capsule has captured the internet’s imagination. In an April 4 Instagram post, content creator Becky Penhos unveiled her grandparents' ‘vacation home’, a space that serves as a pristine museum of 1980s maximalism. Also read | Step inside Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad's Lukshmi Vilas Palace, the largest private residence in the world Becky Penhos' Instagram reveals her grandparents' untouched 1980s apartment, showcasing maximalist decor with intricate designs and luxurious finishes. (Instagram/ Becky Penhos)

"My grandparents' iconic 80’s apartment. 80s maximalism and Asian inspired details. Not a single detail has been changed since it was built," she shared in her caption, and the visual evidence is staggering. From recessed mirrored ceilings to custom-carved woodwork, the apartment is a masterclass in a specific kind of 80s opulence.

The living space: dragons and texture The heart of Becky's grandparents' home is defined by a commitment to the 'more is more' philosophy. The living room is anchored by a hand-sculpted dragon carpet, a masterpiece of textile art that snakes across a neutral cream floor.

The living area features a dramatic multi-tiered ceiling with mirrored insets and dark, intricately carved wood panels. This design choice was a hallmark of 80s luxury, intended to expand the sense of space while reflecting the warm glow of the room's lighting.

A social centrepiece, the bar area is clad in heavily carved mahogany-toned wood with traditional Asian motifs. It is paired with rattan barstools and backed by a floor-to-ceiling mirrored wall, perfect for showcasing a vintage spirits collection.