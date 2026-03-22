Ayushmann Khurrana calls Ranveer Singh ‘lion of Hindi cinema', says he 'can't get over the brilliance' of Dhurandhar 2

On Sunday, Ayushmann took to Instagram and shared a review of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He wrote, “It's been three days, and I can't get over the brilliance of #Dhurandhar2. We are living in the era of @adityadharfilms. If you think he's just a master of this particular genre, you're mistaken coz the beats, the graph, the coolth and the synchronicity between all departments of the film show that he can nail ANY genre. He's multidimensional of another kind.”

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is currently receiving praise for his performance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge . Many stars like Allu Arjun , Anupam Kher and Mahesh Babu have applauded his act in the film. Now, Ayushmann Khurrana has also praised his performance, calling him the “lion of Hindi cinema”.

He then praised Ranveer’s performance and wrote, “And my super talented contemporary @ranveersingh is on his GOAT journey. Whatta wholesome crazy performance. He didn't just become the lion of Lyari but the lion of Hindi cinema. @rampal72 is pure grace and @actormaddy sir is so nuanced. @saraarjunn looked lovely. @duttsanjay sir had his usual swag, @gauravgera was so endearing. @therakeshbedi sir nailed his foxy character. Kudos to @castingchhabra. Well done @shashwatology for such a brill score. Hindi cinema has peaked yet again within 2 months. Congrats @dhar_lokesh #jyotideshpande.”

Anupam Kher also praised Ranveer’s performance and said, “I'm a teacher of acting. For me to really salute somebody, it takes a lot of time and conviction. You are outstanding… Your body language, your simmering anger, understanding your pain… In one or two scenes, your pain is so visible and made me sad. My heart went out to you.” His praise left Ranveer emotional.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film delves into the origin story of Ranveer’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari or Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and shows how he turned into an Indian spy. The film also depicts him climbing the ranks of the political structure in Pakistan’s Lyari while completing his mission to dismantle the terror network.

The film received positive reviews from both audiences and critics, minting ₹145 crore domestically on Day 1. So far, it has crossed the ₹350 crore mark at the domestic box office within just three days and continues to perform strongly.

The film has been performing well not only in India but also worldwide, and has so far collected over ₹500 crore, beating hits like War and Dunki’s lifetime collections.