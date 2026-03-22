Ayushmann Khurrana calls Ranveer Singh ‘lion of Hindi cinema', says he 'can't get over the brilliance' of Dhurandhar 2
Ayushmann Khurrana revealed he can't get over the brilliance of Dhurandhar The Revenge and heaped praise on Ranveer Singh's performance.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is currently receiving praise for his performance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Many stars like Allu Arjun, Anupam Kher and Mahesh Babu have applauded his act in the film. Now, Ayushmann Khurrana has also praised his performance, calling him the “lion of Hindi cinema”.
Ayushmann Khurrana reviews Dhurandhar The Revenge
On Sunday, Ayushmann took to Instagram and shared a review of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He wrote, “It's been three days, and I can't get over the brilliance of #Dhurandhar2. We are living in the era of @adityadharfilms. If you think he's just a master of this particular genre, you're mistaken coz the beats, the graph, the coolth and the synchronicity between all departments of the film show that he can nail ANY genre. He's multidimensional of another kind.”
He then praised Ranveer’s performance and wrote, “And my super talented contemporary @ranveersingh is on his GOAT journey. Whatta wholesome crazy performance. He didn't just become the lion of Lyari but the lion of Hindi cinema. @rampal72 is pure grace and @actormaddy sir is so nuanced. @saraarjunn looked lovely. @duttsanjay sir had his usual swag, @gauravgera was so endearing. @therakeshbedi sir nailed his foxy character. Kudos to @castingchhabra. Well done @shashwatology for such a brill score. Hindi cinema has peaked yet again within 2 months. Congrats @dhar_lokesh #jyotideshpande.”
Anupam Kher also praised Ranveer’s performance and said, “I'm a teacher of acting. For me to really salute somebody, it takes a lot of time and conviction. You are outstanding… Your body language, your simmering anger, understanding your pain… In one or two scenes, your pain is so visible and made me sad. My heart went out to you.” His praise left Ranveer emotional.
About Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film delves into the origin story of Ranveer’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari or Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and shows how he turned into an Indian spy. The film also depicts him climbing the ranks of the political structure in Pakistan’s Lyari while completing his mission to dismantle the terror network.
The film received positive reviews from both audiences and critics, minting ₹145 crore domestically on Day 1. So far, it has crossed the ₹350 crore mark at the domestic box office within just three days and continues to perform strongly.
The film has been performing well not only in India but also worldwide, and has so far collected over ₹500 crore, beating hits like War and Dunki’s lifetime collections.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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