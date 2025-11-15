Goodbye boring workspace interiors: Colour-drenching is the new design tool to energise employees

If your workplace is making you squirm and sigh heavily, whether you believe it or not, the interiors also weigh in to weigh down your spirits. Yes, work responsibilities and in general the nature of work too factor in, but the environment you spend 8-9 hours a day in has a bigger impact than you might think. You feel more productive and energised at work when the decor is creative. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Visualise staring away from the screen after hours, for a few minutes for visual and mental respite, only to be met with even more uninspiring dull grey or beige walls, harsh buzzing overhead lighting, and people around typing away and clicking at their desks. And you get back to work again, the lifeless interiors zapping away your energy, creativity and productivity. Then you somehow slog till the end of the day. By the time you reach your log-out, your mind feels as parched as the shrivelled potted plant by the windowsill, left unwatered for days.

Here's where colour drenching steps in to uplift workplace interiors and your mood as well. So that when you finish your day, your workplace would feel less like a Dementor draining your energy, but a fulfilling place that inspires creativity and work satisfaction.

To understand what helps to bring life back to workplace interiors, beyond the boring neutral colours, HT Lifestyle reached out to Sammeer Pakvasa, managing director and CEO of Eleganz Interiors. He highlighted ‘colour-drenching’ as one of the effective solutions.



“Colour-drenching is more than a design statement; it’s a strategic tool to shape employee experiences and workplace culture. By thoughtfully integrating bold hues, organisations can create dynamic, inspiring environments that resonate with their values,” he explained, reminding that immersive interiors can have tangible benefits. It is not solely about pretty aesthetics.

He further added, “A carefully curated palette not only elevates aesthetics but also boosts morale, creativity, and productivity. In today’s competitive landscape, immersive colour choices can redefine workspaces as vibrant hubs of innovation and wellbeing.” For organisations, interiors can be a strategic tool to transform their offices into motivating places.

How do colours in workplace benefit employees?

It may sound like a no-brainer to go for neutrals like beige, grey, and white, as they are commonly associated with professionalism. But they can get monotonous and bleak over time, making the employees feel uninspired.

Sameer revealed that colours in designs help contribute to positive performance. He explained, “Colour directly influences mood, focus, and emotional balance. In workplaces, colour-drenching can create a cohesive, uplifting environment that reduces stress, stimulates creativity, and builds a strong sense of belonging."

Creative design ideas

Create a relaxed setting by adding splashes of colour in your interiors. (Picture credit: Made with Gemini)

If you are thinking about pitching suggestions to management, as an employee, or taking the initiative as a member of the management team, Sammeer suggested these tips for creating a vibrant and colourful workplace that brings life to both interiors and employees:

1. Choose intentional hues:

Opt for rich, confident shades like emerald green, terracotta, or moody blue, colours known to evoke positivity and emotional depth.

Selecting a purposeful hue ensures the space feels inspiring rather than overwhelming.

2. Create immersion:

Extend the chosen hue across walls, ceilings, trims, and key furniture pieces.

This continuity makes the room feel enveloping and dramatic, creating a striking visual impact.

3. Balance with Neutrals:

Pair bold colours with natural textures or muted accents such as wood, stone, or light fabrics.

This prevents visual fatigue and allows the primary hue to shine without overpowering the space.

4. Leverage lighting:

Use warm, layered lighting to complement bold tones.

Proper illumination brings out the richness of the hue and prevents harsh contrasts that can strain the eyes.

5. Highlight identity

Align colour choices with brand personality or team dynamics, deep greens promote calm focus, terracotta sparks creativity, and blues convey stability and trust.

This also reinforces workplace culture.

6. Support wellbeing: