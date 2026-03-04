Mark Zuckerberg Miami mansion revealed: Interior designer gives tour of palatial '$170 million' home with huge aquarium
Meta co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan's new home in Miami boasts a sweeping staircase, gigantic aquarium, and a double-height library.
Billionaire Meta co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have made history in the Florida real estate market. On March 2, 2026, the couple closed on a staggering ‘$170 million’ mansion on Indian Creek Island, the ultra-secure enclave nicknamed 'Billionaire Bunker', reportedly setting a new record for the most expensive residential sale in Miami-Dade County. Also read | Step inside Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad's Lukshmi Vilas Palace, the largest private residence in the world
The transaction, first reported by Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal on March 3, reportedly surpasses the previous record of $120 million set in 2025. The 1.84-acre waterfront estate, located at 7 Indian Creek Island Road, was reportedly purchased from celebrity plastic surgeon Dr Aaron Rollins and his wife, Marine Rollins.
Designer reveals opulent details of Mark's new home
Mark Zuckerberg’s new neighbours include Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, NFL legend Tom Brady, and US President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump. While the home is currently under construction, world-renowned designer and architect Ferris Rafauli — the creative force behind Drake’s 'The Embassy' in Toronto — shared a first look at the renders on Instagram on March 3.
"From first sketch to final stone, obsessed with the craft," he wrote of the project in his caption, adding: "Let the work speak for itself."
Take a closer look:
Sweeping staircase and skylight steal the show
Based on the designs and Ferris’s signature style, the 30,000-square-foot limestone fortress is a masterclass in opulent, understated luxury. Key decor and architectural highlights include a grand entrance. The sweeping central staircase serves as the home's anchor, situated beneath a massive skylight that floods the interior with natural light. Functioning as a living work of art, a gigantic aquarium serves as a transparent room divider, elegantly separating the formal living and dining areas.
A masterclass in opulent luxury
The interiors feature a sophisticated blend of contemporary lines and classical proportions, with herringbone flooring throughout and hand-finished plasterwork. One of the most talked-about features is a double-height library that includes a secret passageway, adding a touch of old-world mystery to the tech mogul's modern estate. Spanning roughly half of the second floor, the primary suite includes private terraces, a palatial bath, and massive bespoke wardrobe areas.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
