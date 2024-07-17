Drake shares video as his Toronto mansion floods during severe rainfall: ‘This better be espresso martini’

Drake shared a video of the home he refers to as The Embassy on Instagram Stories on Wednesday. The clip shows brown water splashing through what appears to be a section of the Canadian singer-rapper's mansion in Toronto as the city has been hit by record rainfall from three huge storms that have cut power and stranded people. Also read: Drake ‘goons’ allegedly attacked Rick Ross and crew at Vancouver music fest for doing this Rapper Drake shared a video on Instagram that appears to show flooding at his mansion.

Drake shares video of his mansion being flooded

Drake joked on Instagram that the rushing waters 'better be espresso martini'. He wrote along with the video, which showed what appeared to be him and another person trying to clean up the mess, “This better be espresso martini.”

More about Toronto floods

More rain fell in a four-hour period than the city’s average rainfall for the month of July, as per reports. The heavy downpour impacted highways, roads, and hundreds of thousands of residents, who lost power. Toronto police said part of the Don Valley Parkway, which runs from the north part of the city into the downtown area, was closed due to flooding. They also said part of Lakeshore Boulevard, which runs along Lake Ontario, was flooded and closed.

Toronto Fire Services said it rescued 14 people from flooding on the highway. Flooding also disrupted life in many other parts of the Toronto region, with the police warning of flooding on parts of highways and urging people to be cautious.

Toronto's fifth wettest day on record

According to Toronto Star, the Canadian city saw roughly 98 mm of rain on Tuesday, with more showers expected, the fifth wettest day on record (tracking since 1938), Environment Canada reported after 5 p.m. Toronto Pearson International Airport normally receives 74 mm throughout all of the month of July ‘we’ve received more than a month’s worth in a day’, Environment Canada meteorologist Trudy Kidd said.

With agency inputs