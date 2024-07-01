Drake ‘goons’ allegedly attacked Rick Ross and crew at Vancouver music fest for doing this

An unprecedented development at the Ignite Music Festival in Canada has again proved that the Kendrick Lamar vs Drake beef will never die down despite being momentarily extinguished from the spotlight. Drake and Rick Ross - longtime collaborators - are no longer on good terms with each other over their dissing wars. (Instagram )

Rick Ross and his entourage would've never been able to foresee what was going to hit them when the rapper allegedly made the ballsy move of playing the Pulitzer-winning artist's Drake diss track “Not Like Us” in the “Hotline Bling” singer's home country.

Rick Ross faced the wrath of Drake ‘goons’ in Canada for playing Kendrick Lamar's diss track "Not Like Us

Following his performance at the music fest in Vancouver, British Columbia, Ross was reportedly sucker-punched, according to a video shared by DJ Akademiks on social media. The “Champagne Moments” crooner finished his high-profile set at the multi-starrer event with “Da Boss.” Thereafter, he attempted to play a version of Lamar's “Not Like Us," the very song that apparently ended K Dot and Drizzy's beef.

However, not long ago, the “Humble” artist fanned the fire again by cathartically turning his Pop Out concert outing at the Forum into a boisterous celebration of his victory over Drake by performing the said track not once, but five times. According to a subsequent tweet from Akademiks TV, Ross' DJ for the concert, Sam Sneak, was also attacked by this group of people in Vancouver.

Clearly, Ross didn't get the memo, and made the mistake of hitting back with a presumably sarcastic and playful attempt at laughing off the fight between the Big Two (of Three) rappers. The video shared by Akademiks—a broadcaster presumed to be in Drake's closed circle—on X/Twitter captured visuals of an escalated confrontation between Ross (and his crew) and individuals believed to be from Drake's OVO Sound label.

“Rick Ross got jumped by the OVO GOONS for trying to plat not like us in Canada,” Akademiks tweeted on X.

Although the Drizzy vs K Dot discourse has poured out some meme-worthy content during the artists' months-long feud, many have declared its aftermath a distasteful downfall for the hip-hop industry. DJ Akademiks appeared to agree with the fans' sentiment. He later tweeted from his personal account, “I guess Canada not having any trolling wit no man playing ‘Not Like Us’ in their country. Pray for peace y'all. Ross and Drake use to make slaps. Sad it got to this part.

Amid Drake's stretched-out war of words with several other hip-hop moguls, he exchanged some contentious encounters with Ross as well in April. The pair, once celebrated for their iconic longtime professional partnership, has given in to firing at each other through dissing wars and taking digs at each other's personal lives, as was heard in the “Push Ups” / “Champagne Moments” transaction. (Read all about why they were feuding in April here.)