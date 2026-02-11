Inside $150million Miami home in 'Billionaire Bunker': Mark Zuckerberg to buy ultra-luxe mansion

Billionaire Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are reportedly set to purchase a mansion in a Miami neighbourhood nicknamed ‘Billionaire’s Bunker’. The neighbourhood already houses properties belonging to several high-profile industry leaders, athletes, and celebrities, including Jeff Bezos, Tom Brady, and David and Victoria Beckham. Mark Zuckerberg is buying a mansion in a gated, man-made barrier island. (REUTERS)

The couple is set to purchase a newly completed waterfront mansion on Miami’s Indian Creek, reported the Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the transaction. This property will be an addition to Zuckerberg’s existing luxury real estate portfolio. He has properties in Lake Tahoe and the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

Who is the seller? According to the outlet, the seller is a limited liability company which has ties to Jersey Mike’s Subs founder Peter Cancro. The outlet reported that the property is set to be sold between $150 million to $200 million. Last year, an undeveloped Indian Creek lot, about the same size as the property Zuckerberg is set to purchase, sold for $105 million.

The mansion, located across from Biscayne Bay, has large terraces that wrap around the building's corners. A private doc is also visible at the mansion.

A rendering on the website of architecture firm CMA Design Studio shows the lush property with elaborate water features, blue shutters and a pool.

Explaining the neighbourhood, the outlet reported that it is a gated, man-made barrier island. The location has properties owned by the likes of Jeff Bezos and Carl Icahn.

Who will be Mark Zuckerberg’s neighbour? Billionaire auto dealer Norman Braman and his wife, Irma Braman, are the ones who live next door to the mansion the tech leader is set to buy.

Irma told the outlet that Zuckerberg told them they plan to move into the property this year. She added, “We’re happy to have him.”