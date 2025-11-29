Millionaire builds 300-acre doomsday sanctuary for his family and friends in Utah

Entrepreneur Jayson Orvis, in a recent interview, opened up about his 300-acre doomsday sanctuary in Utah, which he says is self-sustaining and can house nearly 200 people in the event of a civilisation-ending catastrophe. The producer-author was behind the Homestead film and TV series, which imagines people surviving in a post-apocalyptic world. Jayson Orvis who created a 300-acre doomsday compound. (Screengrab (LinkedIn))

What does the compound have?

Inside the compound, there is a “food forest” where Orvis grows vegetables and fruits without pesticides or synthetic fertilisers, reported the People. “We have more asparagus and raspberries than we can pick,” Orvis told the outlet.

“We don’t have cattle, but we have wild deer, turkey, elk, goats, rabbits and chickens—natural meat that lives a full life and then we harvest it,” he added.

No underground bunker:

Reportedly, he doesn’t have a massive blast-resistant bunker, which other millionaires or billionaires are speculated to have. “It’s like a weird prepper idea from the Cold War,” he said to the outlet. “If you’re going to be right at ground zero [it might make sense] — but up here, you don’t need to bury yourself in the ground. And even if you did, what are you gonna have once you emerge from the ground?”

Who will stay in the compound?

He told the outlet that in the event of a societal collapse, his compound will provide accommodation for his family and friends. He will also have medical experts, beekeepers, master gardeners, and Navy SEALS. The TV mogul added that he even has a few Afghan refugee commandos who will be with him in his compound.

“We'll be super well defended and we’ll also do the best we can to share and to help our neighbors along,” he said.

How long can the group survive?

Orvis claims that the inhabitants of his compound can survive inside it “indefinitely” on the supplies they have and the cultivation they can do from the land.

Orvis is determined to “redefine what preparedness means.”