Raj Shamani says buying a home feels 'entirely out of reach in this economy'
Podcaster Raj Shamani has sparked a debate by saying that buying a home feels “entirely out of reach” for most youngsters in today’s economy.
Podcaster Raj Shamani has sparked a debate by saying that buying a home feels “entirely out of reach” for most youngsters in today’s economy. Shamani, 28, was making a wider point about why Gen Z feels comfortable spending on smaller luxuries like expensive coffee rather than saving the same amount of money for milestone purchases like real estate.
The 28-year-old host of the business podcast Figuring Out with Raj Shamani aired his views in an X post that has since sparked a debate on the social media platform.
Why Gen Z spends on expensive coffee
Raj Shamani argued that many youngsters have become less motivated to save for traditional goals, such as buying a house, because those goals feel increasingly unattainable due to high property prices and stagnant salaries.
Instead, they prefer to spend their money on smaller luxuries, such as store-bought coffee drinks.
“The reason Gen Z spends comfortably on small luxuries like high-end coffee is that long-term milestones like buying a home feel entirely out of reach in this economy. So they prioritise immediate quality of life over distant financial milestones,” he said in his X post.
Some readers may remember the words of Australian property developer Tim Gurner who, in 2017, sparked a row by advising young people to cut back on expensive habits such as buying avocado toast and frequent café visits in order to save for a home.
(Also read: Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath takes a U-turn, buys a house after advocating staying on rent)
Raj Shamani’s post sparks discussion
Shamani’s post sparked a similar discussion about the rising cost of living and skyrocketing real estate prices that have made home ownership difficult for many Gen Z and millennials.
“I ran the math and realized I only need to skip my daily iced latte for exactly four thousand years to afford a down payment, so yes, I am absolutely getting the extra espresso shot,” quipped one X user.
“I don’t agree to this. Many Gen Z who spend on expensive coffee and small luxuries are often from families that already have homes or financial support, so it’s more about lifestyle inflation and social media influence than the economy making big goals impossible,” another countered.
Tanvi Raut Dessai, founder of Filter Coffee, disagreed with Shamani, arguing that youngsters spend on small luxuries while simultaneously saving for bigger goals.
“Most young people I know still want the house, the stability, the savings and the larger financial goals. They’re just not willing to live a completely joyless life while waiting for all of it to happen,” Dessai said.
(Also read: The rise of the ‘rent economy’: Why young Indians no longer want to own everything)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More