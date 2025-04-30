Did Neha Kakkar throw a diva drama by refusing to perform for 700 people at Melbourne concert? New claims surface

The stir surrounding Neha Kakkar's Melbourne concert is back in the spotlight. Now, Australian event organisers have come out to claim that Neha pulled a diva stunt before the show, refusing to perform for 700 fans and causing a 3-hour delay. Also read: Organisers hit back at Neha Kakkar's allegations amid Melbourne concert backlash. Here’s what they have to say After receiving backlash on the internet, Neha blamed the company for their unprofessionalism.

In March, Neha was booed at the concert after she arrived a few hours late to the venue. After receiving backlash on the internet, the singer blamed the company for their unprofessionalism. She alleged that she did the show for free, and necessities such as stay were looked after by the organisers.

Twist in Neha Kakkar's Melbourne concert show drama

Now, event organisers from Australia, Pace D and Bikram Singh Randhawa, shared their version of the whole event in a chat with Siddharth Kannan for his YouTube channel. The event organisers shared that they got in touch with the company, which called Neha to Australia, to get to know the truth behind the whole stir.

Rapper and event host Pace D said, “Beat Production from Melbourne was the one who invited Neha Kakkar. Now that both parties have come forward and spoken openly, then why can’t we? We were there and saw everything. I spoke to Preet Pabla bhai, who was the event organiser. I asked him everything. He’s a very nice and genuine person. They were late to arrive. That’s when I found out that she didn’t arrive on time and there were multiple delays. He told me that she kept saying things like, ‘I won’t go now; I won’t do this.’"

To this, Bikram Singh Randhawa added, “The crowd was ready and cheering, expecting her to come on stage. But she showed up at 10 PM — that’s two and a half hours late since the scheduled time was 7:30 PM. So the crowd got upset and angry. In Australia, people value their time. People had made special efforts to come with their families. Some even bought tickets worth AUD 300 — that’s around ₹15,000 to ₹16,000."

Here, Pace D claims that Neha said, “Only 700 people? Until more people come in and this place fills up, I’m not going to perform”.

They also responded to Neha's accusations, denying the claims that the event organisers failed to provide her with basic amenities like a hotel, food, and water. They also refuted her allegation that they had "run away" with her money, calling her version of the story untrue. They shared that she was travelling in a G Wagon, adding that artists are paid before they fly for an event.

What happened at Neha Kakkar’s concert in Australia?

In March this year, a video emerged which showed Neha Kakkar breaking down on stage and apologising profusely to her fans after she allegedly arrived three hours late for her concert in Melbourne, Australia. In a video, posted on Reddit by a user, the singer is seen crying on stage while some audience members booed for apparently arriving late for the concert.

In the video, Neha is heard saying, “You have been really sweet and patience itni der se aap log wait kar rahe ho (you have been waiting for so long). I hate it. Maine life mein kabhi kisi ko wait nahi karwaya (I've never made anyone wait in my entire life).”

"Aap itne din se wait kar rahe ho (You have been waiting for so long). I'm so sorry. You mean the world to me. Aap log itne sweet ho (You people are so sweet). I was so worried ki kya hoga (I was worried what would happen). It means a lot to me. I'll always remember this evening forever. But I'll make sure, aap log jo mere liye itna keemati time nikaal ke aaye ho (that you have taken out your precious time for me), I'll make you all dance." she added.

What did Neha say

Later, Neha took to Instagram to break her silence about the whole concert fiasco. She wrote, “They said she came 3 hours late, did they even ask once that what happened to her, what did they do to her and her band? When I spoke on stage I didn't even tell anyone what happened to us coz I didn't want anyone to get harmed coz who am I to punish anyone but now that it's come on my name, I had to speak up, so here it is! Do you all know that I performed absolutely free for my Melbourne audience? The organisers ran away with my money and others too. My band was not even given food, hotel and even water. My husband and his boys went and provided them food. Inspite of all of this we still went on stage and did the show without any rest or anything because there my fans were waiting for hours for me.”

Neha added, “Do you know our sound check got delayed by hours coz the sound vendor was not paid and he refused to put the sound on. And when after so much of delay our sound check started, I could not reach the venue, could not do the sound check, we didn't even know if the concert is happening coz the organisers stopped picking my manager's calls coz apparently they were running away from the sponsors n everyone. Though there's still a lot to share but I guess this is enough.”