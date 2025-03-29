Organisers hit back at Neha Kakkar's allegations amid Melbourne concert backlash. Here’s what they have to say

The controversy surrounding Neha Kakkar's Melbourne concert has taken a new turn. Following the singer's statement highlighting the mismanagement that led to delays during her performance, the event organisers have issued a rebuttal. Also read: Rohanpreet Singh defends wife Neha Kakkar amid Melbourne concert backlash: ‘We should not judge anyone’ Earlier in the week, a video emerged which showed Neha Kakkar breaking down on stage and apologising profusely to her fans after she allegedly arrived three hours late for her concert in Melbourne, Australia.(Instagram/nehakakkar)

Organisers fire back at Neha Kakkar

In contradiction to Neha's claims, the organisers have deemed the allegations as false. Moreover, they have countered that it is, in fact, their company that has borne the financial brunt, incurring significant losses due to the event.

Neha was booed at the concert after she arrived a few hours late at the venue. After receiving backlash on the internet, the singer blamed the company for their unprofessionalism. She alleged that they ran away with her money.

Now, the organisers have shared a statement on Instagram to react to the claims. The note read, “We will be back with all the proof and details of what happened with the Neha Kakkar show. We will expose everybody (sic)."

In a Facebook live session on March 28, the event management representative called the singer's show a 'disaster' and said that the arrangement was in place, contrary to her complaints.

They mentioned that the singer should be the one to pay them compensation because they suffered a big loss due to it. They claimed that, unlike Neha claimed, they had made all the necessary arrangements including sending multiple cars for her, booking five-star hotels. They also shared a list of the expenses they made on her which went to a total of ₹4.25 crore. They said, “The allegations are completely false. We are in big debt after the show. She should be the one paying us… it was a mistake having her on board”.

What happened at Neha Kakkar’s concert in Australia?

In the video, Neha is heard saying, “You have been really sweet and patience itni der se aap log wait kar rahe ho (you have been waiting for so long). I hate it. Maine life mein kabhi kisi ko wait nahi karwaya (I've never made anyone wait in my entire life).”

"Aap itne din se wait kar rahe ho (You have been waiting for so long). I'm so sorry. You mean the world to me. Aap log itne sweet ho (You people are so sweet). I was so worried ki kya hoga (I was worried what would happen). It means a lot to me. I'll always remember this evening forever. But I'll make sure, aap log jo mere liye itna keemati time nikaal ke aaye ho (that you have taken out your precious time for me), I make you all dance." she added.

Some members could be heard shouting 'go back' to Kakkar, who then took the mic to address the audience. When the video surfaced, social media erupted into a frenzy of criticism, with many users quick to condemn her.

Earlier this week, Neha also took to Instagram to break her silence about the whole concert fiasco. She wrote, “They said she came 3 hours late, did they even ask once that what happened to her, what did they do to her and her band? When I spoke on stage I didn't even tell anyone what happened to us coz I didn't want anyone to get harmed coz who am I to punish anyone but now that it's come on my name, I had to speak up, so here it is! Do you all know that I performed absolutely free for my Melbourne audience? The organisers ran away with my money and others too. My band was not even given food, hotel and even water. My husband and his boys went and provided them food. Inspite of all of this we still went on stage and did the show without any rest or anything because there my fans were waiting for hours for me.”

Neha added, “Do you know our sound check got delayed by hours coz the sound vendor was not paid and he refused to put the sound on. And when after so much of delay our sound check started, I could not reach the venue, could not do the sound check, we didn't even know if the concert is happening coz the organisers stopped picking my manager's calls coz apparently they were running away from the sponsors n everyone. Though there's still a lot to share but I guess this is enough.”