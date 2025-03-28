Rohanpreet Singh defends wife Neha Kakkar amid Melbourne concert backlash: ‘We should not judge anyone’

Singer Rohanpreet Singh has come to the defense of his wife and singer Neha Kakkar, after she faced a hostile crowd in Melbourne. The audience booed Neha for arriving three hours late to her concert. In response, Rohanpreet penned a note urging people not to jump to conclusions without knowing the full story. Also read: Neha Kakkar reacts to Melbourne concert fiasco, says producers ran away with her money: ‘My band was not given food’ Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh pose together.

He also expressed pride in Neha and her crew for pushing through the challenges and delivering a performance.

Rohanpreet Singh stands by Neha amid concert controversy

Rohanpreet took to Instagram to urge fans not to judge anyone and to be aware of the ‘reality’ of the situation. He shared the note in Punjabi.

He wrote, “I want to be humble while sharing something. Till the time we do not know the reality or aren’t aware of both the sides, we should not judge anyone. We should implement this in all our lives."

He added in English, “Huge respect to my wife and band, who went on stage even after so much of difficulties and chaos." The singer dropped a folded hands emoji as the photo caption. Neha’s brother and singer Tony Kakkar commented on the post, writing, “Absolutely right bro”.

Yesterday, Neha also took to Instagram to break her silence about the whole concert fiasco.

She wrote, “They said she came 3 hours late, did they even ask once that what happened to her, what did they do to her and her band? When I spoke on stage I didn't even tell anyone what happened to us coz I didn't want anyone to get harmed coz who am I to punish anyone but now that it's come on my name, I had to speak up, so here it is! Do you all know that I performed absolutely free for my Melbourne audience? The organisers ran away with my money and others too. My band was not even given food, hotel and even water. My husband and his boys went and provided them food. Inspite of all of this we still went on stage and did the show without any rest or anything because there my fans were waiting for hours for me.”

Neha added, “Do you know our sound check got delayed by hours coz the sound vendor was not paid and he refused to put the sound on. And when after so much of delay our sound check started, I could not reach the venue, could not do the sound check, we didn't even know if the concert is happening coz the organisers stopped picking my manager's calls coz apparently they were running away from the sponsors n everyone. Though there's still a lot to share but I guess this is enough.”

What happened at Neha Kakkar’s concert in Australia?

Earlier in the week, a video emerged which showed Neha Kakkar breaking down on stage and apologising profusely to her fans after she allegedly arrived three hours late for her concert in Melbourne, Australia. In a video, posted on Reddit by a user, the singer is seen crying on stage while some audience members booed for apparently arriving late for the concert.

In the video, Neha is heard saying, “You have been really sweet and patience itni der se aap log wait kar rahe ho (you have been waiting for so long). I hate it. Maine life mein kabhi kisi ko wait nahi karwaya (I've never made anyone wait in my entire life).”

"Aap itne din se wait kar rahe ho (You have been waiting for so long). I'm so sorry. You mean the world to me. Aap log itne sweet ho (You people are so sweet). I was so worried ki kya hoga (I was worried what would happen). It means a lot to me. I'll always remember this evening forever. But I'll make sure, aap log jo mere liye itna keemati time nikaal ke aaye ho (that you have taken out your precious time for me), I make you all dance." she added.

Some members could be heard shouting 'go back' to Kakkar, who then took the mic to address the audience. When the video surfaced, social media erupted into a frenzy of criticism, with many users quick to condemn her.