Sonu Kakkar says she cuts ties with her siblings Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, Reddit wonders if its a gimmick

Singer Sonu Kakkar dropped a shocking announcement on her social media accounts on Saturday, where she announced that she is cutting ties with her siblings Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. However she deleted the post soon after. The announcement made its way to Reddit, where many users wondered if this was real or just a gimmick. (Also read: Organisers hit back at Neha Kakkar's allegations amid Melbourne concert backlash. Here’s what they have to say) Sonu Kakkar has cut ties with Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar.

What Sonu said

In the now deleted post on X, Sonu wrote, “Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented Superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today (folded hands emoticon).”

What Reddit users commented

A Reddit user posted this announcement on the platform, where many other users wondered if this was part of some publicity stunt, given she used the term ‘talented superstars’ in such a revelation. One user said, “Who calls Tony as Superstar except a sister? You can never guess what is happening with this family. It may as well be PR stunt for their next music Album.” Another said, “This is 100% PR” A comment read, “Talented? Superstar? Anyways, it seems like a publicity stunt.” “This is a publicity stunt,” agreed another user.

Last month, Neha Kakkar found herself in a soup after she faced a hostile crowd at a Melbourne concert where the audience booed her for arriving three hours late to her concert. After receiving backlash on the internet, Neha alleged that they ran away with her money and she was late because she had to figure out the other arrangements. In contradiction to Neha's claims, the organisers then deemed the allegations as false.