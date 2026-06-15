Madhur Virli apologises for ‘cuddle after rape’ joke after facing backlash: ‘Certain topics require sensitivity’

Taking to his YouTube channel, Madhur made a new post to issue an official statement on the controversy. The statement read, “This is to apologise for a video of mine that is currently being shared online. The clip being circulated is from a performance I did around two years ago. Soon after performing that bit, I understood how wrong it was and took it down at that time, long before the clip started circulating again recently.”

Amid the outrage for the ₹370 biryani remark on comedian Pranit More 's show last week, a clip from stand-up comedian Madhur Virli's 2024 show Love & Latex resurfaced on social media. It sparked immediate backlash, with many calling for immediate action against the comedian. Madhur has now addressed the controversy and apologised for the joke. (Also read: Internet outraged by comedian Madhur Virli's joke on rape cases amid Pranit More biryani row, demands strict action )

‘The only honest thing to do is acknowledge it’ He added, “I do believe comedy can question ideas and engage with difficult subjects. But certain topics require sensitivity, context and informed discretion. When an attempt falls short, the only honest thing to do is acknowledge it, apologise and do better. This is one of those moments for me.”

Concluding his statement, Madhur said, “Regarding Instagram, I had deactivated my account around six months ago. I am genuinely sorry.”

In the clip, he was seen commenting on rape cases. He made comments on what would happen in a scenario where out of 10 rape cases, one case involves murder after rape. Madhur went on to comment on what the perpetrator must be thinking before thinking of murdering the victim. A user uploaded the video on Instagram and wrote, “Please stop this nonsense, disgusting things in the name of comedy.”