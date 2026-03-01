Mamta Kulkarni shares excitement about TV debut with Laughter Chefs 3 in 23 years: ‘Jeevan bohot gambhir hogaya’
Former actor Mamta Kulkarni spoke to the press after she was invited to be on Season 3 of Laughter Chefs. Here's what she said.
Former actor Mamta Kulkarni will soon feature on Season 3 of Laughter Chefs. She was invited to the television show featuring Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and others, hosted by Bharti Singh, judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. Speaking to the press before she shot for it, the monk said the world needs more laughter.
Mamta Kulkarni on Laughter Chefs 3
Mamta, a popular actor in the 90s, was spotted heading to the set of Laughter Chefs 3 on Sunday. She spoke to the paparazzi present outside and posed for a few pictures. The show invites celebrity guests every week, featuring a unique format that blends cooking with comedy.
Talking about her TV debut two decades after she quit films, Mamta said, “Chaubis saal ke baad pehla TV…In fact, TV show pe main kabhi aayi hi nahi. Aap dekhoge, this is my first TV appearance after 24 years of my life…25 years. Ek accha, hasne ka mauka milta hai. Log bohot gambhir hogaye hain, jeevan bohot gambhir hogaya… sab jagah seriousness hai. To isse aur acchi baat kya hai ke laughter aur khaana bhi paka hua. Aur kya hain?”
(In 24 years, this is my first TV appearance. In fact, I have never been on a TV show. If you see, this my my first TV appearance in 24 years of my life or 25 years. It’s good that I get a chance to laugh. People have become quite serious as life is like that. So what's better than laughing and eating? What else is needed?)
About Mamta Kulkarni
Mamta debuted in cinema in 1991 with the Tamil film Nanbargal. She debuted in Hindi in 1992 with Mera Dil Tere Liye and went on to act in films such as Karan Arjun, Waqt Hamara Hai, Krantiveer, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Andolan, Baazi, China Gate and Chhupa Rustam: A Musical Thriller. Her last film was the 2003 Bangladeshi film Shesh Bongsodhar.
After a life filled with controversy, Mamta announced in January 2025 that she was becoming a monk. She was appointed Mahamandleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada during the Maha Kumbh and took the name Shri Yamai Mamta Nand Giri. During her appointment, she told the press, “I can't even imagine doing films again. It is absolutely impossible for me now.”
However, the founder of Kinnar Akhada expelled both Mamta and her appointee, Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi, for her alleged links to the D-Company. She returned to the Akhada in February 2025 after resigning as the Mahamandaleshwar.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind.Read More
