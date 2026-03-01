Mamta Kulkarni shares excitement about TV debut with Laughter Chefs 3 in 23 years: ‘Jeevan bohot gambhir hogaya’

Former actor Mamta Kulkarni will soon feature on Season 3 of Laughter Chefs. She was invited to the television show featuring Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and others, hosted by Bharti Singh, judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. Speaking to the press before she shot for it, the monk said the world needs more laughter. Mamta Kulkarni will soon feature on Season 3 of Laughter Chefs. (PTI)

Mamta Kulkarni on Laughter Chefs 3 Mamta, a popular actor in the 90s, was spotted heading to the set of Laughter Chefs 3 on Sunday. She spoke to the paparazzi present outside and posed for a few pictures. The show invites celebrity guests every week, featuring a unique format that blends cooking with comedy.

Talking about her TV debut two decades after she quit films, Mamta said, “Chaubis saal ke baad pehla TV…In fact, TV show pe main kabhi aayi hi nahi. Aap dekhoge, this is my first TV appearance after 24 years of my life…25 years. Ek accha, hasne ka mauka milta hai. Log bohot gambhir hogaye hain, jeevan bohot gambhir hogaya… sab jagah seriousness hai. To isse aur acchi baat kya hai ke laughter aur khaana bhi paka hua. Aur kya hain?”

(In 24 years, this is my first TV appearance. In fact, I have never been on a TV show. If you see, this my my first TV appearance in 24 years of my life or 25 years. It’s good that I get a chance to laugh. People have become quite serious as life is like that. So what's better than laughing and eating? What else is needed?)