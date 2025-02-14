Mamta Kulkarni returns to Kinnar Akhada as Mahamandaleshwar days after resigning, explains reason

Former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni has rejoined the Kinnar Akhada as Mahamandaleshwar, days after announcing her resignation. In a video statement shared on Friday, Mamta Kulkarni confirmed her return, saying that Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi had refused to accept her resignation. Former actor Mamta Kulkarni performs rituals as she is being consecrated as a mahamandaleshwar during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (PTI)

Explaining her decision, Mamta Kulkarni said she initially stepped down in an emotional moment but later chose to continue serving Sanatan Dharma under her guru’s guidance.

“Two days ago, some people made false allegations against my guru, Dr Acharya Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi. In response, I resigned in a moment of emotion. However, my guru did not accept my resignation. The offerings I presented upon becoming a Mahamandaleshwar, including the royal umbrella, staff, and other sacred items, will remain dedicated to the Akhada. I am grateful to my guru for reinstating me. Moving forward, I dedicate my life to Kinnar Akhada and Sanatan Dharma," Mamta said in the video.

Mamta Kulkarni's resignation

On February 10, Mamta Kulkarni resigned as the Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada. In her message, she criticised those who opposed her appointment and stressed about the spiritual journey she had undertaken since leaving Bollywood. Kulkarni stated that it was her Goddess’s command that led her to step down.

In a video statement, she said, “I am resigning from my post of Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada. I have been a 'sadhvi' for the last 25 years, and I will remain one (sic).”

Addressing allegations that she had paid money for the position, Kulkarni denied the claims and revealed that she had been asked for money before the ceremony but told them she did not have any.

Kulkarni, 52, was officially anointed as Mahamandaleshwar on January 24 in the presence of Juna Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar Swami Mahendranand Giri, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, and other Kinnar Mahamandaleshwars. She was given the new name Yamai Mamta Nand Giri, along with five others who also received the Mahamandaleshwar title.

Meanwhile, Ajay Das announced at a press conference that “Laxmi Narayan Tripathi is being removed from the position of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara. She disregarded the principles of Sanatan Dharma and national interest by appointing Mamta Kulkarni, who has been accused in a case of sedition, as a Mahamandaleshwar without following the Akhara's traditions.”