‘People have issues’: Mamta Kulkarni resigns as Kinnar Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar

Mamta Kulkarni, the former Bollywood actress, resigned from her position as Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara amid criticism and internal conflicts. Kinnar Akhara's Acharya Laxmi Narayan Tripathi performed rituals as former actor Mamta Kulkarni was consecrated as Mahamandaleshwar at the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Jan 24. (PTI FILE)

Her decision came after questions were raised about her spiritual credentials, given her past in the film industry. The Kinnar Akhara also expelled Kulkarni and her mentor, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, citing ongoing tensions within the organisation.

In a video statement, Kulkarni announced her resignation, addressing the controversy, saying “I, Mahamandaleshwar Yamai Mamta Nandgiri, am stepping down from this position.”

“The honour I received was for my 25 years of spiritual practice, but some people have issues with my role as Mahamandaleshwar,” she added.

She said that many people have reactions to her actions, questioning why she does certain things.

“My Guru, Shri Chaitanya Gagangiri Maharaj, was a Siddha Mahapurush. I have done 25 years of penance with him. I don't need to go to Kailash, Manasarovar, or the Himalayas because all the worlds are already in front of me,” said Kulkarni.

Kulkarni also addressed the financial controversies surrounding her appointment, saying that when she was asked for two lakhs, she did not have the amount.

Jai Ambagiri Mahamandaleshwar provided the money from his own pocket, she said, adding that the money she possesses comes from her deep penance, not from material pursuits.

On January 24, Kulkarni, 52, was officially anointed as Mahamandaleshwar in the presence of Juna Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar Swami Mahendranand Giri, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and other Kinnar Mahamandaleshwars.

Kulkarni was renamed Yamai Mamta Nand Giri and five others were also given the Mahamandaleshwar title on the occasion.

At a press conference in his camp, Ajay Das declared, “Laxmi Narayan Tripathi is being removed from the position of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara. She disregarded the principles of Sanatan Dharma and national interest by appointing Mamta Kulkarni, who has been accused in a case of sedition, as a Mahamandaleshwar without following the Akhara's traditions.”