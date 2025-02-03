Mamta Kulkarni denies claims of paying 10 crore to become Mahamandaleshwar: ‘Borrowed 2 lakh to offer dakshina'

Mamta Kulkarni, who was appointed as the Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara recently, was later removed from the position due to internal tensions within the community. In a conversation with Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat, the actor reacted to claims that she paid ₹10 crore to become the Mahamandaleshwar. (Also Read: Mamta Kulkarni recites mantras on being asked if she is fit to be Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhada: 'One should not...') Mamta Kulkarni reacts to claims of paying ₹ 10 crore to become Mahamandeleshwar.

Mamta on allegations of paying ₹ 10 crore to become Mahamandaleshwar

Denying the allegations, Mamta spoke about her poor financial condition and stated, “Mere pass ₹10 crore kya ₹1 crore bhi nahi hai. Mere bank accounts seize kar diye hai government ne. Aapko malum nahi hai main kis tarah se reh rahi hun. Mere pass paise nahi hai, kisi se udhar leke ₹2 lakh, voh bhi jo guru ko dakshina deni hoti hai. (Forget ₹10 crore; I do not have even ₹1 crore with me. The government has seized my bank accounts. You don't know how I am surviving. I have no money. I had to borrow ₹2 lakh from somebody to offer as 'dakshina' to my guru when I was made Mahamandaleshwar)."

The former Bollywood actor further revealed, “Three of my apartments are in a state of disrepair, infested with termites, because they have remained closed for the past 23 years. I cannot even begin to describe the financial crisis I am going through.”

Mamta Kulkarni’s appointment as Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara sparked controversy and internal discord within the community. On January 31, Rishi Ajay Das, the founder of the Kinnar Akhara, issued a press statement announcing her expulsion. He stated, “Without following any religious or akhara tradition, and without making her a renunciate first, she was directly conferred the title and patta of Mahamandaleshwar. Therefore, in the interest of the country, Sanatan Dharma, and society, I am reluctantly compelled to relieve her from the post.”

About Mamta Kulkarni

Mamta Kulkarni is a former Bollywood actor best known for her roles in 1990s films. She made her debut with the 1992 film Tirangaa and went on to star in several commercially successful movies, including Waqt Hamara Hai, Krantiveer, Karan Arjun, Sabse Bada Khiladi, and Baazi. She also gained fame for her hit item song Mujhko Ranaji Maaf Karna. However, in the early 2000s, she quit the film industry and settled abroad.