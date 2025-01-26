Mamta Kulkarni reveals if she will do films again, opens up about working in entertainment industry

Will Mamta Kulkarni work in films again

Talking about being a part of the entertainment industry again, Mamta said, "I can't even imagine doing films again. It is absolutely impossible for me now. People of Kinnara Akhada represent the Ardhnareshwar avatar of Lord Shiva and goddess Parvati. Becoming a Mahamandaleshwar of such Akhada is like an Olympic medal after 23 years of my spiritual practice. It's only with the blessings of the Goddess Adishakti that I have been bestowed with this honour. I chose to be a part of the Kinnar Akhada because it represents freedom. There are no restrictions here."

Mamta speaks about her career in the 1990s

She talked about her "years in the entertainment world and working with the biggest stars of the Hindi cinema". She added, "You need everything in life, including entertainment. You should acknowledge your needs. But spirituality is something that you can only achieve through luck. Siddhartha (Prince Siddhārtha Gautama who became Lord Buddha) saw everything in his life and then decided to change."

Mamta became Mahamandleshwar recently

Earlier on Friday, Mamta performed 'pind daan' at the Sangham Ghat in Prayagraj. Speaking to ANI, the former actor had said, "This was the order of Mahadev, Maha Kaali. This was the order of my Guru. They chose this day. I didn't do anything." Earlier in the day, Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada, Laxmi Narayan, announced that Mamta Kulkarni has embarked on a spiritual role as the Mahamandleshwar.

About Mamta's career

Mamta gained fame in the 1990s with her performances in hit films such as Karan Arjun and Baazi. She has worked with many stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan in her career. However, in the early 2000s, Mamta stepped away from Bollywood and moved abroad, leading a life away from the limelight.