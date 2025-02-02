Mamta Kulkarni recites mantras on being asked if she is fit to be Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhada: 'One should not...'

Former Bollywood actor Mamta Kulkarni, once known for her glamorous roles in the 90s, has now embraced spirituality by taking sanyas at the Mahakumbh. She recently appeared on Aap Ki Adalat, where she was seen reciting mantras when questioned about the Vedas and Shastras. Mamta Kulkarni took sanyas at Mahakumbh 2025.

Mamta recites mantras

During the interview, Rajat Sharma asked Mamta whether she had studied the Vedas or had any knowledge of the scriptures, noting that those who receive the title of Mahamandaleshwar are well-versed in them. In response, the former actor replied in Hindi, "One should not flaunt their knowledge because that leads to arrogance," before reciting a mantra from the Rigveda to demonstrate her knowledge. The audience applauded her in appreciation.

When Mamta Kulkarni took sanyas

Earlier this week, Mamta took sanyas after performing the sacred pind daan ritual at the Sangam and was subsequently appointed Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara. However, just days later, she was expelled from the Akhara following objections from many within the community, who argued that she was not deserving of this esteemed position.

Mamta on returning to films

Addressing speculation about a possible return to films, Mamta told India Today, "I can't even imagine doing films again. It is absolutely impossible for me now. The members of the Kinnar Akhara represent the Ardhanarishvara form of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Becoming a Mahamandaleshwar of such an Akhara is like winning an Olympic medal after 23 years of spiritual practice. It is only with the blessings of Goddess Adishakti that I have been granted this honour. I chose to be part of the Kinnar Akhara because it represents freedom. There are no restrictions here."

About Mamta Kulkarni

In the 90s, Mamta Kulkarni starred in several commercially successful Bollywood films, including Waqt Hamara Hai, Krantiveer, Karan Arjun, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Andolan, Baazi, and China Gate. She quit the film industry after appearing in Kabhie Tum Kabhie Hum and moved abroad, choosing a life away from the limelight. Mamta returned to India last year.