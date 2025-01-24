Mamta Kulkarni gets a new name as Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada; can do only these roles now

Actor Mamta Kulkarni will soon become a Mahamandleshwar in the Kinnar Akhada. She performed a pind daan in Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh on Friday before the initiation. Laxmi Narayan, Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada broke the news to the press. (Also Read: Mamta Kulkarni clarifies she's not returned to Mumbai for Bollywood: ‘Not planning to make a return as an actress’) Mamta Kulkarni will be allowed to act should she choose to after becoming a Mahamandaleshwar.

Mamta Kulkarni to be Mahamandleshwar

Laxmi told ANI on Friday, “Kinnar Akhada is going to make Mamta Kulkarni (former Bollywood actress) a Mahamandleshwar. She is now named Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri. As I am talking here, all the rituals are underway. She has been in touch with Kinnar Akhada and me for the last one and a half years. She is allowed to perform the character of any devotional figure if she wants, as we do not prohibit anyone from performing their art.” Mamta also performed a pind daan at Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Friday. For the unversed, Mahamandaleshwar is a title used by some Hindu monks who give up worldly pleasures.

Mamta Kulkarni’s return to India

When Mamta spoke to the same news agency about returning to India after her relationship with Vicky Goswami, she hinted at this. She said, “Yes, I connected with Vicky Goswami in 1996 my spiritual journey started, and a guru came into my life during that time. Vicky called me when he was in jail in Dubai to come and meet him and I met him. I spent 12 years becoming religious, and when he came out of jail in 2012, all my desires were finished by that time, either to fall in love or get married, nothing was left. I have not come back for Bollywood and I am not planning to make a return as an actress.” In 2017, Thane Police issued a non-bailable warrant against Mamta and Vicky in a drug haul case, but the actor told the news agency she last spoke to Vicky in 2016.

Her Bollywood career

Mamta was a rage in the 1990s for her performances in films like Karan Arjun and Baazi. She worked with top stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. However, in the early 2000s, she stepped away from the limelight and moved abroad. Her last film in Hindi was 2002’s Kabhie Tum Kabhie Hum.

With inputs from ANI