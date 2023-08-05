Crash Landing on You's Son Ye-jin reacts as Hyun Bin turns photographer: ‘Asked my husband to make me look longer but…’

Son Ye-jin, known for starring as Yoon Se-ri in Crash Landing on You, has shared pictures of herself as she went to a golf course. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Ye-jin said that husband-actor Hyun Bin turned photographer for her. (Also Read | Crash Landing on You's Son Ye-jin compares son Alkong's hand with her pet's paw, fans can't get over how cute it is) Son Ye-jin shared photos clicked by Hyun Bin.

Son Ye-jin shares pics clicked by Hyun Bin

In the first picture, Ye-jin was seen in a green and blue T-shirt with a white skirt and a bucket hat. She also opted for dark sunglasses and sneakers. Ye-jin smiled and posed for the camera as she leaned on a golf cart.

In the next picture, she sat inside the cart and rested her face on her hand while smiling. Ye-jin wore a white T-shirt, a green skirt and sneakers. She also wore sunglasses and a white cap.

Son Ye-jin pens a note

As translated by X (Twitter) user @sonyejins_, she captioned the post, “So so hot, what to do…(woman facepalming and female emojis) I’m appearing on Im Jinhan Class golf YouTube channel again (squinting face with tongue and flag in hole emojis). I have to show improvement since then, but I feel.. like I.. didn’t (splashing sweat symbol emoji) So while sweating I hastily practiced but I feel.. it didn’t go the way I want…(weary cat face emoji).”

She also added, “I asked my husband to make me look longer but looks like he only took a long picture… (woozy face emoji). Anyways, take care of your health in this steaming heat and fighting for everything you do (thumbs up sign emoji).”

Fans react to Son Ye-jin's post

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Hyun Bin taking her pictures, how cute, love both of them." A comment read, "Hyun Bin you're the best photographer." Another person said, "Aaahh photos taken by the husband got me! Queen, you're so pretty!"

About Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin

Apart from Crash Landing On You, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin starred together in the 2018 action thriller film The Negotiation. They tied the knot in a private ceremony on March 31, 2022, before dating for a few years. They welcomed their first child last year in November. Ye-jin and Hyun Bin confirmed their pregnancy after she shared a long note on Instagram. In September last year, her agency confirmed that the child was a boy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON