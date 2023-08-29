Crash Landing on You's Son Ye-jin lauds husband Hyun Bin's 'photography skills', shares new pics from their day out

Actor Son Ye-jin, best known for her web series Crash Landing on You, has praised her husband-actor Hyun Bin's 'photography skills'. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Ye-jin posted a bunch of pictures. (Also Read | Crash Landing on You's Son Ye-jin reacts as Hyun Bin turns photographer) Son Ye-jin spoke about Hyun Bin in her new post.

Ye-jin shares her new pics

In the first photo, Son Ye-jin wore a short blue dress, bucket hat and sneakers. She also wore dark sunglasses. Ye-jin smiled and folded her hands as she posed for the camera. In the next picture, Ye-jin sat inside a golf cart and smiled as she made a heart with her hands. She wore a striped T-shirt, a mini blue skirt, a cap and white sneakers.

Ye-jin poses at golf course

Ye-jin wore a white T-shirt, a matching skirt and a cap in the next photo. She smiled and posed next to a golf cart. The last photo showed Ye-jin posing near a lake dressed in a white top, denim skirt and black shoes. Ye-jin also opted for a bucket hat and dark sunglasses. She smiled and flashed the peace sign with her fingers.

Ye-jin talks about Hyun Bin

Sharing the pictures, she captioned the post, "D-1. (Grimacing face emoji) Am I getting better?? His photography skills are getting better! (Smiling face with sunglasses emoji)." Actor Uhm Ji-won commented, "Are you taking pictures of your legs too long?"

Fans react to Ye-jin's post

A fan wrote, "This personal photographer trying his best not to get roasted." An Instagram user said, "Next time have the photographer do a selfie with you." A comment read, "The sweetest and cutest couple." Another person said, "We need a new photo of you and your husband together." A social media user wrote, "My Queen, you are the best! We love you both so much."

Ye-jin's earlier post about Hyun Bin

Earlier this month, Ye-jin shared her photos, clicked Hyun Bin, on Instagram. She captioned the post, “So so hot, what to do…(woman facepalming and female emojis) I’m appearing on Im Jinhan Class golf YouTube channel again (squinting face with tongue and flag in hole emojis). I have to show improvement since then, but I feel.. like I.. didn’t (splashing sweat symbol emoji) So while sweating I hastily practiced but I feel.. it didn’t go the way I want…(weary cat face emoji).”

She also added, “I asked my husband to make me look longer but looks like he only took a long picture… (woozy face emoji). Anyways, take care of your health in this steaming heat and fighting for everything you do (thumbs up sign emoji).” Ye-jin and Hyun Bin tied the knot in a private ceremony on March 31, 2022, before dating for a few years. They welcomed their first child last year in November.

