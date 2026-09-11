Sharat Saxena undergoes 6-hour spine surgery at 76: 'No more walking with a stick’

Sharat also appeared relieved that he would no longer have to have soup following his lumbar spine surgery. He also declared, “No more walking with the stick.”

Sharat took to Instagram to share a montage of photos. The first photo shows him on the hospital bed looking at the camera, with the caption, “Surgery done.” The next few photos showed him heading home with his family and celebrating the successful surgery with them. He even joked in one of the slides, in which he is seen holding a glass of drink. He wrote, “Party today, gym tomorrow.”

Veteran actor Sharat Saxena has undergone spine surgery that lasted for six hours. The 76-year-old actor gave a glimpse of the same on social media on Friday. Though he underwent the surgery at the age of 76, Sharat looked in high spirits and even joked about partying after the procedure.

He shared the montage with the caption, “6 hour spine surgery- done CAN’T KEEP A GOOD MAN DOWN.” Earlier, Sharat had shared a photo of himself getting an MRI of his spine. He wrote, “Standing mri before lumbar spine surgery at Bombay Hospital.”

About Sharat Saxena The veteran actor, who began his career with Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Benaam, has had a career spanning more than five decades and has appeared in over 250 films across Hindi and other Indian languages. He is largely remembered for his roles in films such as Mr. India, Tridev, Ghayal, Khiladi, Ghulam, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Phir Hera Pheri, Baghban, Fanaa, Krrish and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Sharat on being the punching bag Sharat is known for his fitness, but he has mostly been seen in negative roles. In an old interaction with Rediff, he spoke about his career and how he ended up being the punching bag.

He said, “I came to Bombay. I started going to various offices, trying to find work. Slowly and surely, I got small roles in films. Because I was a muscular person, I used to get work as an action character. I used to do a lot of fights. I used to get beaten up by the heroes. In Kaala Patthar, I was in the introduction sequence for three heroes (Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor and Shatrughan Sinha). Every hero would come, beat me up, establish himself as the hero and carry on with the film. I was a punching bag of the film, and that was the story of my life for the first 35 years of my career.”