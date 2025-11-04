Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa film mints 100 crore; beats Param Sundari lifetime

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat worldwide box office: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s romantic drama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, is going from strength to strength at the box office. The Milap Zaveri film is not slowing down even in its second week, coasting on the strength of good word of mouth. The film’s makers have announced that it has now surpassed ₹100 crore collections worldwide in just 12 days, making it one of the most successful Indian films of the year. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat worldwide box office collection: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in a still.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office update

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has earned ₹66 crore nett ( ₹80 crore gross) in India in its 14-day run at the box office, according to trade analysts. The film’s producers put the figure at ₹86 crore gross. In a social media post on Monday, Desi Movies Factory, one of the production houses behind the film, stated that Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat had earned ₹86.1 crore in India and ₹15 crore overseas by the end of its second weekend. This takes its global earnings to ₹101 crore. According to trade sources, the figure may still be around ₹92 crore, though, and will cross ₹100 crore in a few days’ time.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat beats other romantic dramas

The year 2025 has been good for romantic dramas in Hindi cinema. While Saiyaara has been the obvious winner, minting over ₹575 crore, other films have done well too. And now Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has surpassed most of them. Over the weekend, the Milap Zaveri film surpassed the lifetime collections of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari ( ₹86 crore) and Rajkummar Rao’s Bhool Chuk Maaf ( ₹91 crore).

All about Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat opened to lukewarm reviews upon its release on Diwali, but did good business at the box office. The film, which has found a niche audience nationwide, is still running in theatres. It also stars Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, and Ananth Narayan Mahadevan.