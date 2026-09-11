Tried and Tested: I reviewed 4 very different watches and one was the clear winner for me

I reviewed 4 very different watches and one was the clear winner for me By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility I have realised that finding a good watch is not really about finding the prettiest one. It is about finding one that you will actually want to wear. I recently reviewed four watches from very different brands: Titan, Michael Kors, Victorinox and Casio G-Shock. On paper, they all offered something different. One was sporty, one was fashion-led, one had a more premium feel and one looked like the easiest everyday option. But once I looked at them with my own wardrobe and wrist in mind, the decision became much easier. One was too chunky. One felt too masculine on my hand. One looked great but felt too casual for what I wanted. And then there was Titan. I loved it. That ended up being the simplest and most useful conclusion from the entire comparison. The real problem was finding a watch that suited me I think watches are easy to judge when you are looking at them online. You see a beautiful dial, a good-looking strap or a recognisable brand and it is tempting to assume the watch will automatically work for you. But wearing one is different. The size matters. The proportions matter. The way it sits on your wrist matters. And so does whether you can imagine wearing it with more than one type of outfit. That became my test while reviewing these four watches. Here is what I liked, what did not work for me and which one I would actually choose. 1. Titan: the one I loved wearing

This was my favourite, and honestly, this was the easiest decision of the four. The Titan felt like the watch that made the least amount of effort to look good. The blue dial caught my eye without making the watch difficult to style, while the stainless steel strap gave it that classic, polished look I wanted. Most importantly, it fit my wrist well. That sounds like a small detail, but after looking at watches that felt too big or too masculine on my hand, the fit made a huge difference. I could see myself wearing this to work, with jeans, with a dress or when I wanted my outfit to look a little more put together. It also hit the balance I was looking for between affordable and polished. I did not feel like I was compromising on the way it looked simply because it was more accessible. The problem it solved for me I wanted one watch that could work with my wardrobe instead of needing a separate watch for every occasion. What I liked It fit my wrist well

The blue dial was eye-catching

The stainless steel strap looked polished

It felt classy without being overly formal

It was easy to imagine styling with different outfits

The price felt more reasonable to me than some of the other options For me, this was the watch that passed the most important test: I actually wanted to keep wearing it. 2. Michael Kors: stylish but too chunky for my wrist

2 . Michael Kors Lexington Two Tone Watch MK7636 Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Michael Kors was probably the easiest one to appreciate visually. I liked the colour and the overall styling. It has that distinctly fashion-forward look that makes a watch feel almost like another piece of jewellery. But when I considered it on my own wrist, the size became a problem. It felt too big and chunky for my wrist, which took away from some of the appeal for me. I also found it expensive for what I personally wanted from an everyday watch. That does not mean it is a bad choice. If you like larger watches and want your accessory to make a statement, the chunkier proportions may actually be exactly what you want. For me, though, the stylish colour could not completely overcome the fit. The problem it solves You want your watch to make a fashion statement rather than quietly blend into your outfit. My verdict Stylish colour and strong fashion appeal, but too big for my wrist and not something I would personally pay that much for. 3. Casio G-Shock: great design for casual days

The G-Shock immediately had a different personality from the other three. I really liked the design, and even the packaging made a good first impression. It felt fun and well thought out rather than like a conventional dress watch. But this is also the watch I would categorise most clearly as casual. I can see it working really well for casual outings, relaxed clothes, jeans, sneakers and days when you want the watch itself to add some character to the outfit. It is not the one I would choose if my goal was to have a single watch that could move easily between workwear and dressier occasions. That is not necessarily a criticism. It simply has a clearer personality. The problem it solves Your casual wardrobe needs a watch with more personality. My verdict Great design, good packaging and a strong choice for casual outings. But for what I was looking for, I wanted something that could work across more occasions. 4. Victorinox: sleek but too masculine for my hand

The Victorinox was probably the most interesting one to me visually after Titan. It has a sleek, substantial design and looks like a serious watch. There is something undeniably polished about it. But again, the wrist test changed my opinion. On my hand, it looked too masculine for the kind of watch I wanted to wear. I also found it expensive, especially when I compared that price with how often I could realistically see myself wearing it. If you like larger, more substantial watches or prefer a masculine watch aesthetic, you may feel very differently about it. For me, however, the design looked better than it felt on my wrist. The problem it solves You want a sleek, substantial watch with a stronger masculine aesthetic. My verdict Sleek and well-designed, but too masculine for my hand and too expensive for my personal use case. So why did Titan win? The comparison actually taught me something I probably should have considered before looking at the brands. A watch can look great and still be wrong for you. Michael Kors had a stylish colour but felt too big. G-Shock had a great design but was more suited to casual outings. Victorinox looked sleek but felt too masculine on my hand. Titan was the one where I did not have to make excuses for the fit, styling or occasion. It fit my wrist well. I liked the blue dial. I liked the stainless steel strap. It looked polished without feeling too formal. And I could actually picture myself wearing it with different outfits. That made it my favourite. Which one should you choose? My experience would make me judge these four based less on the brand name and more on what you actually want from your watch. Want one versatile everyday watch?

Titan would be my pick. Want a stylish statement watch and like a chunkier silhouette?

Michael Kors is worth considering. Want something for casual outings?

Casio G-Shock makes more sense. Want a sleek and substantial watch with a masculine edge?

Victorinox could be the better fit. My biggest takeaway after reviewing all four I went into this thinking I was comparing four watches. What I was actually doing was figuring out what makes a watch wearable for me. And it came down to three things: fit, versatility and whether I genuinely liked seeing it on my wrist. Titan ticked all three. Sometimes the best watch is not the one with the biggest brand name or the most expensive-looking design. It is simply the one you put on and immediately think, yes, this works. For me, that was Titan. Similar stories for you: 10 office tote bags that fit your laptop and daily essentials Balloon Pants: Fashion risk or the coolest trouser trend right now? 8 picks to rock this style I tried Fabindia's most wearable summer style: Here's my honest verdict of all 3; a kurta set, a midi dress and a saree

I reviewed 4 watch brands and one stood out: FAQs Which watch was your favourite after reviewing all four? Titan was my favourite because it fit my wrist well looked classy and eye-catching and worked easily with different outfits and occasions How did the Victorinox watch look when you wore it? The Victorinox looked sleek and well-designed but felt too masculine for my hand. I also considered it expensive for the kind of watch I was looking for. Was the Michael Kors watch comfortable on your wrist? For me, the Michael Kors watch felt too big and chunky for my wrist. I liked its stylish colour but found it expensive for my personal preference. Which watch is best for casual outings? Casio G-Shock is a strong choice for casual outings thanks to its sporty design and distinctive look.