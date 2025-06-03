This chocolate mousse recipe uses hard-boiled eggs and it’s genius; here's how to make it

Every year on June 3rd, we celebrate Egg Day — a time to appreciate one of the most versatile, affordable, and protein-packed ingredients out there. From scrambled to poached, sunny-side up to baked, eggs have a permanent place on breakfast tables around the world. But what if we told you there's a new way to enjoy them that might just blow your mind? We’re talking about chocolate mousse made with hard-boiled eggs. Yes, you read that right. Hard-boiled egg mousse

While eggs are often used in desserts (think custards, cakes, and soufflés), they’re usually hidden in batters or cooked into delicate textures. But this recipe flips tradition on its head by blending fully cooked hard-boiled eggs into a rich, creamy chocolate mousse. It’s been making waves online, and for good reason — it’s easy, high in protein, and completely flourless and dairy-optional. Here’s how to make this unexpected but utterly delicious dessert. This recipe is from Eating Bird Food.

Hard Boiled Egg Chocolate Pudding(Eating Bird Food)

Ingredients:

5 hard-boiled eggs, 3 tbsps cocoa powder, ¼ cup granulated sugar or maple syrup, ¾ cup canned coconut milk, 1 tsp vanilla (optional), pinch sea salt (optional)

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a high-powered blender or food processor. Blend until the mixture is completely smooth — you may need to scrape down the sides or use a tamper to help it along. Once fully blended, transfer to serving dishes. You can enjoy it immediately for a soft mousse, or chill it in the fridge for a few hours for a firmer, pudding-like texture.

This chocolate mousse is not only creamy and decadent, but also a conversation starter — perfect for your next dinner party or a nutritious midweek treat. So this Egg Day, crack a few shells and whip up something sweet.