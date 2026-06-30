Hidden in the sheets: Bengaluru doctor explains allergies are skyrocketing, shares dust myths you need to stop believing

If you find yourself sneezing the moment you wake up, you might blame the visible dust settling on your nightstand or the pollen from the bright flowers outside your window. According to a leading medical expert, however, you’re likely looking at the wrong culprits. Also read | Dust is the most common allergy in India Not allergic to dust, says Dr PS Pradeep Kumar. You’re allergic to the mites calling it home. (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr PS Pradeep Kumar — an ENT specialist with nearly four decades of experience and the medical director of Meenakshi ENT Speciality Hospital (MENTS) in Bengaluru — aims to bust the widespread myths surrounding dust allergies.

The invisible enemy in your mattress Many people mistake ordinary household dust for the root cause of their morning sniffles. Dr Kumar clarifies that the actual trigger is far more microscopic — and intimate. "Dust allergy is one of the most common allergic disorders worldwide. Many people assume that visible dust is the cause of their symptoms. In reality, the major trigger is often the dust mite — a microscopic organism that feeds on dead skin scales and thrives in mattresses, pillows, carpets, curtains, and upholstered furniture," Dr Kumar explains.

He points out that the true irritant isn't the insect itself, but what it leaves behind: "Most individuals with ‘dust allergy’ are actually allergic to proteins present in dust mites and their waste products rather than to dust itself."

Why are allergies on the rise? Allergy rates have surged drastically in recent years, a trend heavily tied to modern infrastructure and lifestyle shifts. "The prevalence of allergic diseases has increased significantly over recent decades. Urban lifestyles, prolonged indoor living, air pollution, and changing environmental exposures have all contributed to this trend," says Dr Kumar, adding, "Modern homes often provide the warm and humid conditions that allow dust mites to flourish throughout the year."

Dr Kumar also notes that when people look outside for answers, they often blame the wrong plants: "Another common misconception relates to pollen allergy. Brightly coloured flowers are frequently blamed, but they usually produce heavy pollen that does not travel far. Most airborne pollen allergies are caused by wind-pollinated grasses, weeds, and trees whose lightweight pollen is easily inhaled." Also read | Paediatrician shares 7 tips to manage asthma and allergies

The warning signs According to Dr Kumar, recurring exposure to these invisible triggers typically manifests in several common symptoms:

⦿ Frequent sneezing

⦿ A runny or blocked nose

⦿ Itching of the nose and eyes, alongside watery eyes

⦿ Coughing or throat irritation

⦿ Wheezing and breathlessness

⦿ Recurrent sinus infections