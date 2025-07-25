Paediatrician shares 7 tips to manage asthma and allergies in monsoon: ‘Ensure proper ventilation in your house’

Inflammation and narrowing in the air passages leads to asthma in children. Also known as pediatric asthma, the condition is characterised by symptoms such as difficulty in breathing, excessive coughing, wheezing, and experiencing tightness in the chest. Allergies, on the other hand, occur when the immune system reacts to substances like pollen, dust mites, or molds that flourish in damp and humid environments. Also read | Doctors share why childhood asthma cases are rising in cities and suggest practical tips to prevent and manage them Children become more susceptible to allergic reactions and asthma-related complications in the rainy season.(Shutterstock)

What causes asthma and allergies in children in the rainy season?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Prakash S, consultant pediatrician, Apollo Cradle & Children's Hospitals, Karapakkam, Chennai said, “Despite the monsoons being generally refreshing, children do tend to become more susceptible to allergic reactions and asthma-related complications, as with the rain, the humidity level in the environment also increases. Which in turn promotes the development of mold, mildew, and other bacterial infestations.”

"General places of gathering, such as playgrounds or recreational areas, can also have several allergens present, like dust, pet fur, and even mold infestations if the space isn't properly ventilated or maintained properly, which is usually the case. Standing water and puddles also create conditions conducive for common insects and pests, which makes the irritants and infections in the environment even higher," the pediatrician added.

Prevention tips to follow:

Dr. Prakash S further shared a few prevention tips to manage asthma and allergies in children, especially during the rainy season.

1. Monitoring symptoms and trigger identification are significant in long-term management.

2. Boosting the immune system by eating food high in vitamin C, omega-3, and antioxidants can help reduce inflammation.

3. Ensure proper ventilation in your house.

4. Regularly washing bed sheets, covers, curtains, carpets, etc, prevents the growth of dust mites and mold.

5. Air filters or dehumidifiers can be useful to manage humidity and the quality of air inside the house.

6. Drinking enough water helps thin the mucus secretions, making it easier to breathe.

7. Creating an individualised asthma care plan with the advice of a pediatrician or pulmonologist makes sure that the required medication, whether inhalers or antihistamines, is administered properly and on time.

"Controlling symptoms for these conditions requires a multidimensional model which integrates lifestyle and environmental changes with appropriate medical management," Dr.Prakash S emphasised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.