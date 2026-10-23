Trump administration warns H-1B, J-1 visa fraud threatens American jobs and security
The administration is increasing scrutiny of suspected misuse of H-1B and J-1 programs, which serve different purposes.
US Department of Labor Inspector General Anthony D'Esposito has reiterated the Trump administration's crackdown on alleged H-1B and J-1 visa fraud, warning that misuse of the programs threatens American jobs and national security.
In a post on X, D'Esposito said he and Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling were working alongside President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and the White House Fraud Task Force to expose suspected wrongdoing and hold those responsible accountable.
"H-1B and J-1 visa fraud threatens American jobs and our national security," D'Esposito wrote.
The statement signals continued support for the administration's efforts to investigate alleged abuse of employment-based immigration programs. However, D'Esposito did not announce a new investigation, enforcement action or visa restriction in the post.
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US investigates J-1 visa programs at nine universities
The Department of Labor's Office of Inspector General has been investigating potential fraud involving J-1 visa programs at nine American universities, including Harvard University, Yale University, Stanford University, Brown University, the University of Pittsburgh and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
The investigation examines whether the exchange visitor program has been improperly used to circumvent employment obligations, exploit taxpayer-funded programs or disadvantage American workers.
The J-1 visa allows foreign nationals to participate in approved exchange programs, including research, academic and educational activities.
The investigation has brought greater scrutiny to the use of foreign researchers at American universities, particularly institutions receiving federal research funding. However, the presence of foreign researchers does not, by itself, establish a violation of visa rules.
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White House intensifies scrutiny of visa fraud
The administration has also stepped up scrutiny of the H-1B program, which allows US employers to hire foreign professionals for specialized jobs requiring relevant qualifications.
The Labor Department's Inspector General has backed a coordinated federal approach to investigating suspected visa fraud, with agencies working to identify violations and pursue enforcement action where warranted.
The broader crackdown targets suspected misuse of immigration programs and employment arrangements. Authorities have emphasized protecting American workers and ensuring employers comply with applicable labor and immigration laws.
No new visa restrictions announced
The H-1B and J-1 programs serve different purposes. The H-1B category allows employers to hire foreign workers in specialized occupations, while the J-1 category covers approved exchange visitor programs, including academic research and educational exchanges.
The administration's increased scrutiny could lead to further investigations or enforcement actions if authorities identify violations. However, D'Esposito's statement does not announce any additional restrictions on either visa category.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.Read More