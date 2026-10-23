Panchang Today, October 23, 2026: Shukla Dwadashi under Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra
Panchang October 23 Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for, October 23, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timi
In traditional Panchang interpretation, October 23, 2026, invites a measured balance of purposeful follow-through and considerate communication, with readers in New Delhi encouraged to prepare carefully, choose suitable timings and avoid rushing important commitments.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|6:26 am
|Sunset
|5:43 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|10:40 am to 12:05 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Vijaya Muhurta: 1:58 pm to 2:43 pm
How to use it: Prefer this period for a determined task or purposeful follow-through. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
Festival and Vrat Today
|Shukra Pradosh Vrat
Basis: Ashwina Shukla Trayodashi
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukravar offers a useful frame for considering how courtesy and cooperation fit alongside personal priorities. Read with Shukla Dwadashi, the practical emphasis may be placed on carrying existing intentions forward rather than adding more promises to an already crowded day. This is guidance for organizing attention, not a prediction of what will happen. Purva Bhadrapada and the subsequent Uttara Bhadrapada can be approached as prompts to combine seriousness of purpose with patience in execution. A firm view need not become an inflexible one, particularly when another person needs more explanation or time. With Aquarius and Pisces both appearing in the day's Moon sign entries, readers may use the combined picture to reflect on shared concerns as well as individual circumstances. The useful question is whether a plan makes sense in principle and remains considerate in practice. Taken together, these entries offer a traditional framework for thoughtful follow-through, allowing space for discussion before a decision becomes a commitment. No single entry needs to dictate the whole day.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
Those who follow Panchang guidance may find it useful to give one substantial task priority over several loosely defined ambitions. Set out the intended result, check what information is missing and identify who must approve the next step. For important decisions, distinguish between something ready for action and something that merely feels urgent. A prepared proposal, a checked document or a clear follow-up can be more useful than a hurried announcement. Keep room in the schedule for questions and revisions. Traditional timing preferences may help organise discretionary work, but professional obligations, reliable information and the availability of the people involved should remain central to the decision.
Relationships and communication
In traditional Panchang interpretation, the day's combination may be used as a reminder to bring both clarity and consideration to conversation. Say what you need without assuming that others already understand the background. If a discussion has become repetitive, narrow it to one practical question rather than reopening every past disagreement. At home or among friends, a realistic offer of help can be more useful than a broad assurance. Allow others to answer before settling on a conclusion. This guidance does not suggest that tension is inevitable; it offers a measured way to handle ordinary differences without making them larger.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Those who use Panchang as a framework for reflection may keep their usual spiritual routine simple and unhurried. Consider whether today's commitments match the priorities you would state when there is no immediate pressure. A short period of quiet attention can be used to distinguish a genuine responsibility from a promise made out of habit. There is no need to add a new practice or seek a special result. If reflection brings up an unfinished matter, identify one manageable next step. The practical value lies in returning to the day with a clearer intention, rather than treating the calendar as an instruction to withdraw from everyday duties.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|October 23, 2026, Friday (Shukravar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Ashwina
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Shukla Dwadashi until 2:35 pm; then Shukla Trayodashi
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Purva Bhadrapada until 9:02 pm; then Uttara Bhadrapada
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Dhruva until 10:07 pm; then Vyaaghaata
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Balava until 2:35 pm; then Kaulava until 2:11 am, Saturday; then Taitila until 1:36 pm, Saturday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Aquarius until 3:03 pm; then Pisces
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:44 am
|5:35 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|5:10 am
|6:26 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:42 am
|12:27 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|12:58 pm
|2:35 pm
|Vijaya Muhurta
|1:58 pm
|2:43 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|5:43 pm
|6:09 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|5:43 pm
|7:00 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:40 pm
|12:31 am, Saturday
|Ravi Yog
|9:03 pm
|6:27 am, Saturday
Those who follow Panchang timings may use Vijaya Muhurta, from 1:58 pm to 2:43 pm, for a determined task or purposeful follow-through. Choose something already prepared: completing a pending submission, taking an agreed next step or giving focused attention to a difficult piece of work. The window is best treated as a scheduling aid, not a substitute for preparation or consent. Set a modest objective beforehand so that the period is not spent deciding what to do. Ravi Yog also appears among the favorable entries, but its simultaneous occurrence with Vidaal Yog gives mixed traditional indications. It should therefore not be presented as an unqualified invitation to proceed. Where timing is flexible, weigh the full context and the practical readiness of the task.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|10:40 am
|12:05 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|7:51 am
|9:16 am
|Yamaganda
|2:54 pm
|4:19 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|8:42 am
|9:27 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|12:27 pm
|1:12 pm
|Vidaal Yog
|9:03 pm
|6:27 am, Saturday
Those who observe Panchang cautions may prefer to avoid scheduling a discretionary new beginning during Rahu Kaal, which ends at 12:05 pm. Existing responsibilities need not be abandoned; routine checking, preparation and necessary communication can continue with ordinary care. Vidaal Yog ends at 6:27 am, Saturday, and calls for a similarly measured approach to optional commitments. Ravi Yog and Vidaal Yog occur simultaneously, so the traditional indications are mixed: neither should be described as cancelling or overriding the other. If a decision can reasonably wait, use the interval to check details and clarify expectations rather than committing under pressure. If it cannot wait, attend to the facts and the people affected. These cautions are planning preferences within tradition, not evidence that a mistake or difficulty must occur during the named periods.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|6:26 am
|Sunset
|5:43 pm
|Moonrise
|3:51 pm
|Moonset
|4:20 am, Saturday
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|10:56 am to 12:22 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|10:40 am to 12:05 pm
|Bengaluru
|10:35 am to 12:03 pm
|Hyderabad
|10:33 am to 12:00 pm
|Chennai
|10:24 am to 11:53 am
|Ahmedabad
|10:57 am to 12:23 pm
|Pune
|10:51 am to 12:18 pm
|Kolkata
|9:54 am to 11:20 am
|Jaipur
|10:45 am to 12:10 pm
|Kochi
|10:40 am to 12:09 pm
|Lucknow
|10:25 am to 11:50 am
|Indore
|10:44 am to 12:10 pm
|Guwahati
|9:42 am to 11:07 am
|Chandigarh
|10:42 am to 12:06 pm
|Surat
|10:56 am to 12:22 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|10:13 am to 11:41 am
|Nagpur
|10:31 am to 11:57 am
|Coimbatore
|10:37 am to 12:06 pm
|Varanasi
|10:16 am to 11:42 am
|Bhubaneswar
|10:04 am to 11:30 am
For October 23 in New Delhi, those following traditional Panchang guidance may keep the approach straightforward: prepare first, communicate clearly and give one worthwhile task sustained attention. Use timing preferences where they fit, without neglecting necessary duties. Leave room to revise a plan when better information or another person's circumstances require it.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More