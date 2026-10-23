Kareena Kapoor greets Shahid Kapoor with a warm hug at IIFA 2027 event; fans reminded of their ‘Aditya-Geet’ chemistry
Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor attended the same event in Mumbai on Thursday evening. They greeted each other with warmth.
Ever since the firing attack on Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, security has been boosted for several stars in Bollywood. Salman Khan was spotted arriving at an event announcing IIFA 2027, escorted by heavy security. Kareena Kapoor greeted him and her ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor there with warm hugs, making for a sweet moment.
Kareena Kapoor hugs Shahid Kapoor
A video posted by a paparazzo page shows Kareena all smiles as she hugs Shahid in greeting at the event in Mumbai. Shahid also seems to ask about her well-being, and she responds affirmatively. Kareena opted for a black leather skirt suit, while Shahid wore a white suit for the event. The duo later shared the stage with other celebrities present at the event, like Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan.
Fans could not keep calm as they were hit by a wave of nostalgia. “Why am I getting emotional seeing this?” read one fan comment. “Why are we so happy?” wrote another. Numerous other comments reflected a similar sentiment. Kareena and Shahid dated for two years and broke up in 2007, during the filming of Jab We Met. Recently, Shahid’s wife, Mira Rajput, also appeared on Kareena’s What Women Want podcast.
Kareena also greeted Salman with a sweet hug, and the duo later posed for pictures. The Maatrubhumi star, dressed in a dark blazer and jeans, arrived at the event with heavy security. He was seen interacting with the management and greeting other celebrities present at the event. This comes amid the attack on Tiger by Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide. However, Salman's security has been strengthened now following the attack, especially after the alleged attacker’s social media post named him.
Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan’s recent work
After the 2024 films Crew and Singham Again, Kareena starred in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra this year. Prithviraj Sukumaran was her co-star in the film. She has yet to announce her upcoming projects, though reports state she will make a special appearance in Sidharth Anand’s King, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.
Shahid starred in O’Romeo and Cocktail 2 this year. In the former film, he played a gangster; in the latter, he played a man caught between two women. Both films failed to make a mark. After the 2025 film Sikandar, Salman played cameos in Raja Shivaji and the Saudi Arabian film 7 Dogs. He will soon star in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, and a yet-to-be-titled film by Vamshi Paidipally.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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