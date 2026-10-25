Disneyland flooded after sudden California downpour forces ride closures, cancels fireworks

A sudden cloudburst flooded parts of Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Friday evening. The heavy rain forced the temporary closure of outdoor attractions and left visitors wading through ankle-deep water. The management also cancelled the nightly fireworks show. A powerful storm swept through Anaheim, flooding walkways at Disneyland Resort, temporarily shutting outdoor attractions. (Tiktok/@dznylndrz)

Heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning moved across Orange County, overwhelming storm drains in several areas of the park.

Videos shared on social media showed flooded pathways in Frontierland, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and near the Haunted Mansion as guests searched for shelter.

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Puddles of water closed rides The National Weather Service had forecast rainfall across Southern California on Friday, but many visitors said the intensity of the storm caught them by surprise. According to the New York Post, about 25 millimeters of rain had been forecast for parts of the region before the fast-moving downpour struck Disneyland.

Footage posted online showed water covering pedestrian walkways outside Frontierland’s Pioneer Mercantile and Shooting Exposition. Some visitors stood on benches or walked along raised garden edges to avoid the rising water.